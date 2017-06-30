Twitter Loses Its Mind Over Brie Larson’s Low-Cut Top In This Video Interview

Brie Larson's latest outfit has everyone on Twitter freaking out! Appearing alongside her Kong: Skull Island co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson, Brie sat between the pair of actors in an olive one piece jumper.

The outfit featured a plunging neckline, leaving very little to the imagination where her cleavage was concerned.

As a result, social media blew up and the opinion seemed divided. Some marveled over the actress, while others sniffed disapprovingly at her. Most people were upset with the fact that she chose to wear the flashy outfit knowing the she was on at an early hour.

One Twitter user posted, "No1 told @brielarson #TheOneShow is on at 7pm?! Surprised @BBC or @BBCTheOneShow dont have a dress code for guests," while another posted, "Ummm that's quite a lot of breast for 7pm on a Wednesday! #TheOneShow."

Others posted their disapproval, regardless of the time of day: "#TheOneShow Good grief Brie! #putemaway"

"Lovely cleavage Brie but put it away. It's a family show & you'll catch your death!" someone else typed.

A third user raged, "#TheOneShow why is it acceptable for some actress to sit on prime time TV showing her bloody chest - show your talent not your breasts!!!"

#TheOneShow why is it acceptable for some actress to sit on prime time TV showing her bloody chest - show your talent not your breasts!!! — Jules Morgan (@thelegoftime) March 1, 2017

Other users remarked that the men on screen should be given awards for not staring at the actresses cleavage.

"Not surprised to see Samuel L Jackson sitting with his legs crossed," one person joked, as another posted: "Blimey Matt you will struggle to avert your eyes tonight!"

blimey Matt you will struggle to avert your eyes tonight #TheOneShow — stephen brown (@sbrownstortford) March 1, 2017

Brie wasn't the only object of desire on Wednesday night's show.

Many swooned over The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston, with one concentrating on his own assets, "I can see Tom's chest through those button holes!"

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]