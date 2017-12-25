Tips for Handling Christmas Anxiety

While Christmas can be a time of great joy and peace, it can also be a time of stressful situations, family drama and seasonal anxiety.

One in 10 Americans experience depression at any given time, but even people who don’t experience depression can end up feeling lonely, stressed and anxious during the holiday season.

Some Twitter users offered up their best tips for caring for their mental health ahead of Christmas, and they’re definitely worth trying if you’re one of the many not feeling in the holiday spirit right now.

Ways to survive Christmas: 1. Keep a routine.

2. Don’t compare your Christmas to the best bits of other people’s.

3. Find some quiet moments. Retreat to a bedroom.

4. Read.

5. Do yoga. (Unfestive/useful.)

6. Know many feel like you. Come online and find them.

7. Stop shopping. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) December 23, 2017

While you’re making Christmas eve plans, remember that the holiday season can be a terrible time for people with depression and anxiety. If anyone you know is dealing with mental health and is alone tonight, reach out and make sure they know they’re loved. — Comrade Jesus (@StonerJesus) December 24, 2017

Christmas is stressful. If you are in a crisis please ask for help. Here are some hotlines to call. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-8255 Substance abuse and mental health services

1-800-662-HELP (4357) Veterans crisis hotline

1-800-273-8255 — AL COG ⚫️|||||||⚫️ (@ACog1984) December 23, 2017

And do Christmas the way you want. Me & Daughter – pyjamas all day and Macaroni Cheese! YEAH! — Cassandra Cussalot (@CassandraCuss) December 23, 2017

Because if you can’t have a happy holiday, there are always ways to simply make it through to 2018.

