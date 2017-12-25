Lifestyle

Tips for Handling Christmas Anxiety

While Christmas can be a time of great joy and peace, it can also be a time of stressful […]

By

While Christmas can be a time of great joy and peace, it can also be a time of stressful situations, family drama and seasonal anxiety.

One in 10 Americans experience depression at any given time, but even people who don’t experience depression can end up feeling lonely, stressed and anxious during the holiday season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some Twitter users offered up their best tips for caring for their mental health ahead of Christmas, and they’re definitely worth trying if you’re one of the many not feeling in the holiday spirit right now.

Because if you can’t have a happy holiday, there are always ways to simply make it through to 2018.

Photo credit: iStock

Tagged:

Related Posts