These $12 Pimple Patches from Amazon Made My Zits Vanish Overnight

Dealing with acne? Mighty Patch zit stickers are easy to use and can draw out pimples. Ask any of the 88,879 people who have left five star reviews.

If you're dealing with acne or even just a few errant pimples here and there, you might be struggling and wondering what to do. But before you buy a $100 skincare treatment program, give these bestselling pimple patches from Amazon a try. They're the No. 1 bestselling beauty product on Amazon, period. And they're only $12, so what do you have to lose?

How do these pimple patches work?

Well, they're made from medical-grade hydrocolloid, a gummy-like gel which helps heal wounds, absorbs pimple gunk and draw out pus from your pimple. Put a patch on top of your blemish or zit before going to sleep and wake up with clearer-looking skin. It will reduce or eliminate the pimples on your face overnight.

Are the pimple patches uncomfortable?

Not at all. I've used some before, and you can barely feel them. Mighty Patch spot stickers are super thin and almost blend into your skin -- you'll barely notice that you're wearing them. They have all-night adhesion and stay on your skin through any kind of tossing and turning or no matter how oily your skin gets. Oh, and they're vegan, UV-sterilized, drug-free, allergen-free, propylene glycol-free, paraffin-free, alcohol-free, cruelty-free, paraben-free, formaldehyde-free and safe for all skin types.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches

If you're having a pimple emergency, these zit patches can absorb pimple gunk in six to eight hours. You get 36 of them in each pack, ready to extract pus, help unclog pores and give you clearer skin. If you like to pick your skin (guilty...) when you get blemishes, stop. Buy these instead.

"I love these so much that I'm on a subscription for them! Feel a bump coming on? Patch that! Have an active acne breakout and want to expedite the healing? Patch it!" one verified reviewer wrote. "It works well on active acne, injuries, congested pores, and more. It drains them safely and quickly. They also serve as a 'bandage' to prevent picking/touching, getting infected, or friction or sweat from wearing masks that rub against acne in the lip/chin/jawline area. If I run out, I buy more at Target between shipments. Seriously amazing! I've tried other cheaper options but nothing works as well as these do!"

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches, $12

There are other, more specialized pimple patches available from Mighty Patch if you need a more specialized treatment. Check them out below.

Mighty Patch bundles

You can even bundle your Mighty Patch Original patches with other high-quality skincare products to save more money and get pinpointed skincare for your daily routine. Each bundle comes with the 36-count Mighty Patch Original pimple patches above.

Hero Mighty Patch Original and Rescue Retinol nighttime renewing cream bundle, $34 (down from $36)

