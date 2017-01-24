There’s A Lot Of Strangeness Going On In A New Picture Of Bella Hadid And Kendall Jenner

It's tough being a fashion designer because, in addition to having to create beautiful clothes for women to wear, it also means having to spend a lot of your free time around beautiful women. As designer Riccardo Tisci can attest to, being around gorgeous models all the times means you sometimes develop close relationships with those models, which you end up documenting on Instagram. While in Paris, Tisci posted a photo of himself with Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner that surely made many people jealous while making others scratch their heads about what the heck was going on.

A NIGHT OUT WITH MY SEXY BIRDS, HOT SANDWICH @kendalljenner @bellahadid @givenchyofficial #lemagnifique #aftershow A photo posted by riccardotisci17 (@riccardotisci17) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:11am PST

As we previously reported, Kendall and Bella spent their time in Paris going from fashion show to fashion show, making brief stops at clubs along the way. While exploring the city, they opted for the sheerest outfits you could imagine, like the one Bella is rocking in the photo above.

Tisci captioned the photo: "A NIGHT OUT WITH MY SEXY BIRDS, HOT SANDWICH @kendalljenner @bellahadid @givenchyofficial #lemagnifique #aftershow"

UP NEXT: Kendall Jenner's See-Through Top Left Little To The Imagination

Firstly, they do not look like birds, they look like humans. Secondly, if you are calling this a "hot sandwich," you are implying that what's in the middle of a sandwich is what's hot. If you order a roast beef sandwich, it's because roast beef is what's in the middle of two pieces of bread. If he's trying to say that Bella and Hadid are the hot ones, that's like calling a roast beef sandwich a "bread sandwich."

Thirdly, and most importantly, is Kendall okay? I suppose we can assume that she might just be asleep, especially since he used the hashtag "#aftershow," but was she aware she was inadvertently a piece of bread in this hot sandwich?

If we know one thing for sure, it's that as long as there are fashion designers designing beautiful clothes, we're bound to see pictures of beautiful women kissing them.

MORE NEWS: Kendall Jenner Stuns In New Swimsuit Photos / Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Will Star In Ocean's Eight / Kendall Jenner Gets Blasted By Swimsuit Model Kim Alexis / Kendall Jenner Rocks A Giant Snake Tattoo In Almost NSFW Photo / Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Suffering From Anxiety

[H/T PEOPLE/Daily Mail]