Amazon Alert: These Pet Deals Under $25 Are Real Heckin' Good

BFpethome dog beds for large dogs (Photo: Amazon) Pet beds can be sooo pricy -- but this one doubles as a crate pad or kennel pad, and it's less than $20. And that's a bed for a large dog, too. This washable dog mat is 35 inches by 23 inches, is made with super fluffy, comfortable material and has an anti-slip bottom to keep it affixed to a hardwood floor or a crate, if needed. The six-keyhole fixation design helps keep the padding material stable, and the bed will keep its shape, even after multiple goes through the washing machine. BFpethome 35" x 23" dog bed for large dogs, $16 after coupon $16 at Amazon

Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip (Photo: Amazon) This is a pet item I own personally, and I was so excited to see it on sale that I might buy another one. You charge the fish with a USB charger (one is included, but we lost ours, so I can attest that any USB charger will work), and it comes with a pouch of silvervine and catnip to put inside the fish's belly. (Silvervine is another cat-friendly herb that they love, in case you've never heard of it.) The battery lasts for hours. Then, at each movement, the fish starts flopping around -- just like a real fish. Our black cat, Salem, goes absolutely nuts for it. He has never gotten tired of it yet, and it's by far his favorite cat toy. If your cat pounces on it, it will start moving. This is the carp model, but you can also get this toy in clownfish, rainbow trout or red carp versions. Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip, $13 (originally $20) $13 at Amazon (Photo: Amazon) If your cat's more of a bird stalker -- maybe they stare out the window to gaze at birds while making that cute chittering noise that really means "I want to murder something" -- they might like a flapping bird toy instead. The bird really chirps, too. Potaroma Flapping Bird sandpiper rechargeable cat toy, $18 $18 at Amazon

World's Best original unscented 15-pound cat litter (Photo: Amazon) It claims to be the world's best cat litter, but it's also one of Amazon's best: it has a 4.6-star rating with thousands of reviews. This cat litter is quick clumping, flushable (even for septic) and has great odor control and a 99% dust-free formula. It claims to be two times longer lasting than leading brand, and it's made with ingredients that are naturally safe for pets and humans alike. Get 15 pounds of this cat litter for only $17.45 on Amazon. World's Best original unscented 15-pound cat litter, $17 $17 at Amazon

Nugutic 5-foot handmade braided cotton rope dog leash (Photo: Amazon) Rope leashes are both strong and attractive, and this handmade one is five feet long, which is the perfect length for when you want your dog to have freedom but still want to maintain control. If you have sensitive hands, a rope dog leash is the perfect choice, as it's comfortable on your skin. It's not only a fashionable leash choice but a strong one too: tightly woven cotton and a durable zinc alloy clasp will last a long time. This pastel ombre color is their Macaron color, but they also have Cherry Blossom Pink, Moss Green and Rainbow colors available. Nugutic 5-foot handmade braided cotton rope dog leash, $16 (lowered from $22) $16 at Amazon

ChomChom pet hair removal tool and lint roller (Photo: Amazon) Too much dog fur and cat fur around your house? Luckily for you, this pet hair remover is on sale now at Amazon. It's one of the retailer's bestselling items, and unlike typical lint rollers, there's no sticky tape; it works by scraping up fur, hair, lint, dust, dander and more. You then empty out the contents with a simple release button. There's no battery or power to deal with -- it's just a simple tool that's easy to use and gets rid of excess pet fur. ChomChom pet hair removal tool and lint roller, $25 after coupon (down from $32) $25 at Amazon

Arm & Hammer super deodorizing shampoo for dogs (Photo: Amazon) Smelly dog, it's not your fault. But did you know you should never be using human shampoo for dogs? A dog's skin is less acidic than a human's, and a human shampoo can destroy your dog's skin's natural barrier. But if your pup smells bad, you definitely want to make sure they are clean and smell good. Arm & Hammer to the rescue with this super deodorizing dog shampoo (and gentle cleansing formula) that smells like kiwi blossoms, which is all naturally derived. It will clean your pet's coat while moisturizing dry dog skin. Arm & Hammer super deodorizing shampoo for dogs, $5 (lowered from $7) $5 at Amazon

Seducte pet grooming brush (Photo: Amazon) Pet grooming is important, and if you have a long-haired cat or long-haired dog, you know just how important a pet brush is. This double-sided shedding comb can help get mats and tangles out of your pet's undercoat. It's an extra-wide brush that focuses on your pet's comfort. A pet grooming rake like this is what a professional groomer might use, and it's dual-sided for convenience. With an ergonomic, non-slip handle, it's perfect for dogs or cats. Seducte pet grooming brush, $15 (down from $53) $15 at Amazon

Fukumaru cat scratcher mat (Photo: Amazon) Cats love to scratch, and it's so hard to find a solution to get them to stop scratching your furniture. But if they have other scratchers around, they will choose those. Put out this scratching pad made with natural sisal to protect your sofas and carpets. It's safe and nontoxic, and not only will cats want to scratch it, but they may also want to play with it and sleep on it, too. It's environmentally friendly and won't skid. Lay it horizontally or use screws to put it up vertically. Fukumaru 23.6" x 15.7" natural cat scratcher mat, $14 (reduced from $27) $14 at Amazon