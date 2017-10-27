Authorities Release New Details About Sherri Papini’s Alleged Abduction

Almost a year after California mom Sherri Papini disappeared for 22 days while out for a jog, authorities are releasing new information about her alleged kidnapping.

On Nov. 2, 2016, the 35-year-old mom was allegedly kidnapped while running near her Redding, Calif., home and found 22 days later along the side of a rural road on Thanksgiving Day.

Some time after her alleged abduction, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said an FBI sketch artist met with Papini and created a sketch of both female suspects, one described by Papini as in her 20s or 30s and another as being between 40 and 50.

“It has taken time for Sherri to recover to a point to be able to provide accurate details to the sketch artist,” a sheriff’s office press release states, per PEOPLE.

The younger woman in the sketch is described as being 5 feet 5 inches, with a medium build with coarse, curly dark hair, thin eyebrows and pierced ears. The second suspect is approximately 5 feet 7 inches, and has straight black hair with some gray in it and thick eyebrows.

Another detail sheriffs mentioned in the new release is that Papini was not sexually assaulted. While she did have a “brand” on her right shoulder, she says she was not sexually assaulted and authorities say “there is no physical evidence to indicate otherwise.”

When Papini was found on the side of the road nearly 150 miles away in Yolo, California, her husband, Keith, said she was covered in bruises, her hair had been chopped off and the bridge of her nose had been broken.

While Papini says she still is having a hard time remembering the events, she does remember that the suspects “made efforts to conceal their identities with face coverings.”

She also described the suspects’ vehicle as a dark and colored SUV with a large rear side window.

“Sherri continues to look at photographs of various makes and models of SUVs in an effort to provide a more detailed description,” the release states.

In the new release, the sheriff’s office says Papini had been texting an unnamed male friend from Michigan before her disappearance.

“Days prior to Sherri’s disappearance, Sherri and the male acquaintance texted each in an attempt to meet while he was in California,” the release states. “Sheriff’s Office detectives interviewed him in Michigan and determined he was not involved in Sherri’s disappearance.”

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ identification.

If you recognize the suspects from their sketches or have any other information about Papini’s whereabouts during her alleged kidnapping, please call the Sacramento Office of the FBI at (916) 746-7000 (press 1 to file a report) or tips.fbi.gov.