Saturday Night Live Star Pete Davidson Reveals He Is ‘Happy And Sober’

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has revealed that he is no sober for the first time in eight years.

The 23-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt post about beating his addiction.

Davidson captioned the post: "Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action."

Pete Davidson is currently dating Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David.

On Monday, he shared an emotional post about his girlfriend, and showed his appreciation to the person he credits with helping him overcome his struggles with addiction.

"Couldn't pick one so I went with two. Luckiest guy in the world #babygirl."

Another person that Davidson, who was the youngest person ever asked to join the cast of SNL in 2014, says helped him through the dark times was rapper Kid Cudi. If not for Cudi's album, Davidson said that he "wouldn't be here."

"He saved my life. I would've killed myself if I didn't have Kid Cudi," Davidson said. "Cudi's the best of all."

Congrats to Pete Davidson on his sobriety!

