Reality TV Star Brother’s Shot Dead in New Orleans

Brothers of reality star Toya Wright were shot dead in the early morning in New Orleans.Wright posted a photo of the two on Instagram calling for an end to the violence.

"Help me Lord," she captioned the photo.

Help me Lord🙏🏾🙏🏾 I will never understand this. #stoptheviolence #ineverfeltpainlikethisbefore #riptomybrothers #icantbelievethis #prayformyfamily 😢😢😢 A photo posted by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Jul 31, 2016 at 9:57am PDT

Rudy and Josh Johnson were found in a car near Pauger and North Miro streets in the city's 7th ward. The two were shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Nola.com. The police have not released any information about possible suspects

Wright is a star of We TV's Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. She is a musician, author and owner of Magazine Street Boutique. She is also the ex-wife of Lil Wayne and had her own reality show in 2011, Toya: A Family Affair. Fans have shown their support via social media.