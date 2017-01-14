Princess Margaret’s Former Husband Lord Snowdon Dies At 86

Lord Snowdon, former husband of the late Princess Margaret, died peacefully at his home Friday, People reports. He was 86.

Antony Charles Robert Armstrong-Jones, known as Lord Snowdon, had two children with the princess, who he married in 1960. The couple divorced in 1978, and the photographer later married Lucy Lindsay-Hogg, with the couple divorcing in 2000.

Lord Snowdon, Princess Margaret's former husband, dies aged 86 https://t.co/POyLsOvc90 — Telegraph News (@TelegraphNews) January 13, 2017

Snowdon became the royal photographer after his marriage to the princess, with his photos including the official portraits of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for their 1957 tour of Canada. He also photographed actors and actresses for publicity shots, including Laurence Olivier and Marlene Dietrich, the BBC shares.

In 2014, he donated a series of his photographs, including shots of David Bowie, Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Laurence Olivier, to the National Portrait Gallery.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen had been informed of the news.

