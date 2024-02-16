Prince Harry Says He's 'Considered' Becoming a US Citizen

Harry said that while he's considered U.S. citizenship, it's not a "high priority" for him at this point.

Prince Harry has been living in America for a few years now and he says that he has often "considered" becoming an official U.S. citizen. Speaking to Good Morning America correspondent

Will Reeve, Harry said of living in California, "It's amazing. I love every single day."

When asked if he felt American, Harry chuckled and replied, "Do I feel American? Um, no. I don't know how I feel." He then admitted that he's "considered" becoming a citizen of the United States, but added that it is not a "high priority."

Harry has been visiting the Invictus Games Winter Training Camp this week and used the competitors to further make his point. "I'm here standing next to this with these guys and the American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now," he said.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

Elsewhere in their conversation, Harry broke his silence on his father's, King Charles III, cancer diagnosis. "I spoke to him," Harry said of learning about his father's diagnosis. "I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."

"Look, I love my family," the Duke of Sussex went on to say. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that." While he was open about the experience of rushing to his father's side, Harry chose not to share any further details about the diagnosis. "That stays between me and him."

Reeves asked Harry if he thinks the unfortunate circumstances could have a "reunifying effect" on the royal family. "Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure," Harry replied. "Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together."

Finally, Harry shared how it feels to be so far away from his father during this time, as he lives in America at the time. "I have my own family, as we all do," Harry said. "My family and my life in California is as it is. I've got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."