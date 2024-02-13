Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Officially Launch Latest Venture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again have an official website. On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly launched their new website, Sussex.com, without an official announcement as a "one-stop shop" for updates about the royal couple, as well as bios for Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42.

"The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the new site's about page reads. "This includes: the Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together."

The homepage of the new website features a photo of Harry and Meghan from the 2023 Invictus Game, which they previously used as the picture for their holiday card last year. It also features their coat of arms, with text below it reading, "The office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

On his bio page, Harry is described as "a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner." The page also highlights the prince's work with the British Armed Forces and the Invictus Games is noted as is Harry's 2021 promotion to Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp. Meanwhile, Meghan's bio states that she is "a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity and celebrates her being named one of the "most influential women in the world" according to TIME Magazine's Most Influential People, The Financial Times' 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue's Vogue 25.

Along with linking to their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions, the site also links back to their controversial Sussex Royal website, which they launched amid their decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020. The site, however, has remained dormant following their dispute with Buckingham Palace over the couple's use of the term "royal." Harry and Meghan shared their final post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account and stopped using the SussexRoyal.com website in March 2020, later launching Archewell. A note on the site now reads: "This site was established in 2020 and sets out the work streams of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex prior to their move to the United States. To learn more about the Royal couple and their philanthropic endeavours, click here."

The launch of Sussex.com came just a day ahead of the couple's planned three-day visit to Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations. The couple will meet with members of the participating nations' Winter Training Camp, per PEOPLE.