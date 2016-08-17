New Details Released About Tom Cruise’s Relationship With His Daughter

(Photo: Instagram / @cinema_movie)

There might be a simple but sad explanation for why there aren't any recent pictures of Suri and Tom Cruise together. According to multiple sources, the actor has had little or "no contact" with his daughter in about three years, Us Weekly reports.

"Tom hasn't seen or even called Suri in about three years," a source close to the family claimed.

Another insider allegedly reiterated the same news, saying, "Tom has no relationship with Suri."

That would explain why the last time the 54 year old actor and his youngest daughter were photographed together was in 2012.

Cruise maintains a relationship with the children he had with Nicole Kidman, Connor, 21, and Isabella, 23.

The estrangement has prompted rumors that Cruise's involvement in Scientology is the reason for his detachment from Suri and ex-wife Katie Holmes. His reps have not commented on the matter.

This story first appeared at Womanista.