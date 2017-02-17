Lisa Marie Presley’s Husband Has Fired Back On ‘Indecent Photos’ Accusations

Michael Lockwood is lashing out at his estranged wife, Lisa Marie Presley, over her accusations that she discovered "disturbing" images and videos of children on his computer.

In new court papers filed, in the couple's ongoing, and increasingly messy, divorce, Lockwood stated, "I am disgusted that (she) described unproven allegations about me…in a declaration that she filed in this court's publicly accessible records. As I experienced during our more than 10-year marriage and as I believe this court will learn (Presley) has great difficulty being honest and she rarely, if ever, accepts personal responsibility for her own wrongdoing."

He went on to say, "It is particularly distasteful that (she) has placed more value on trying to damage my reputation than on the fact that her false statements may be brought to our daughters' attention."

The couple have twin daughters that were reportedly taken into the custody of California Child Protective Services, which came after, Presley says, many of Lockwood's electronic devices were seized by police for investigation. A court date has been set for sometime next month where a judge will determine what the best course of action is for the care of minors.

See More: Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters Now In Police Custody After 'Indecent Photos' Found On Husband's Computer

In court papers filed by Presley, regarding the content she discovered on his computer, she stated, "I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach. I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these unanalyzed devices."

Reportedly, Lockwood has been seeking $40,000 a month for spousal support and an additional $100,000 for all of his legal fees. His lawyer, Jeff Sturman, now claims that Mark Gross, Presley's attorney, contacted his office and threatened to go public unless they relinquished that legal battle. It's presumed the threat was in relation to the contents of the computers and electronic devices.

Lockwood suggested that there are skeletons in Presley's closet that could be uncovered as well and ended his statement with, "For the time being I will not say anything else about such statements in (Presley's) declaration other than that the allegations against both of us have not been unproven."

Up Next: Kailyn Lowry's Ex Javi Marroquin Breaks Down In Tears Over Divorce | Amy Duggar Reveals Graphic Details About Her Father Abusing Her | Jennifer Garner Reportedly Filing For Divorce From Ben Affleck | New Details On Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter's Accident Revealed By Paramedics

[H/T Daily Mail]