Kate Middleton's Brother Gives Health Update on Princess After Finishing Chemotherapy

Kate Middleton is "doing OK," according to her brother. The Princess of Wales recently finished chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, and her brother James has given supporters a health update on British Royal Family member.

"She's doing OK," James said during an interview on Today. "It's not for me to share on her behalf how everything's going." He then added, "She's getting all the right support and focus that she needs. And like anything, it takes time to process."

In March, Middleton shared that when she underwent abdominal surgery two months prior after her doctors discovered that cancer "had been present." She has spent the past few months away from the public to get treatment and recover from her surgical procedures.

(Photo: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC waves from the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

A couple of months later, in June, the Princess of Wales shared an in-depth update on her health, alongside a photo of herself leaning against a tree near a pond. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting," she wrote in part. "But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

Thankfully, in early September, Middleton shared the good news that she had completed her chemotherapy treatments. "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she said. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."