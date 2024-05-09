Bunnie XO's Father Has Died

Bunnie XO shared some sad news with her fans this week, revealing that her father has died, following a cancer battle. Taking to Instagram, Bunnie — who is married to country rocker Jelly Roll — shared a collection of photos of her dad, some throwback images and some more current pictures, alongside a sweet message.

"Hey Bill, I'm going to miss you," Bunnie penned, adding a heartbreak emoji. "You are still my favorite rock star & my hero. This one's going to hurt." She then added, "Rest easy & don't make too many angels fall in love."

Many of Bunnie's followers have since offered their support, with one person commenting, "I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm sure he's looking down on you and so proud of who you are. Hang in there." Someone else added, "So sorry for your loss lovely lady. Prayers to you and the family."

Bunnie's dad's passing comes months after the Dumb Blonde podcast host revealed a devastating update on his cancer treatment. "Today was the day we were holding out hope for," Bunnie shared in a caption on a social media clip. "The words we were praying to hear never came [though]. My dad's cancer is 'unusually aggressive.' Meaning no treatments are working or will work." She concluded, "Even [though] our days are numbers, we're going to make them count. Love you pops."

Just days prior, Bunnie shared a video showing her taking a trip to visit her father, as she'd just found out his conditioning was worsening. "I received one of the worst calls yesterday that shook me to my core. My dad has been silently battling Stage 4 cancer for the past year alone [with] just his wife," she explained.

"He insisted no one [know] so he could try to heal it himself because he's into holistic remedies," Bunnie continued. "Sadly, now the cancer has spread into his bone marrow [and] his bones are breaking, he can't lift his arms, walk, barely eat [and] he's in so much pain you can't even hug him."

Bunnie went on to praise her father, writing, "My dad is the coolest dude I've ever known. We clash because I'm just like him, but there's nothing in the world I wouldn't do for my pops. Hearing this [and] seeing him like this shattered my soul."

She finally added, "I don't [know] what the next few weeks holds for us but all I [know] is I just want to wrap him up in love [and] make this process for him as comfortable as possible."