This Throwback Christmas Video of Prince George Is Just Too Cute

A happier time for the young royal, who hopefully has improved his skills a bit since.

Prince George's status as a member of The Royal Family doesn't ensure he has superpowers or skills above a normal person, even at Christmas. The young son of Prince William once showed this in holiday video that was posted by the Royals struggling with a bowl of Christmas pudding.

The clip shows the then-5-year-old alongside his father Prince William, his grandfather the then-Prince Charles, and the late Queen Elizabeth II. The moment was part of an event to celebrate the Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas campaign launch according to Us Weekly.

The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George came together to make Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace as part of a Royal British Legion initiative.



Watch this clip as Her Majesty and Their Royal Highnesses take part in the pudding stir. pic.twitter.com/i3Xx2DtxhR — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 24, 2019

"The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive 'get togethers' across the charity's network of outreach centres," a statement read. "[The puddings] will become the centrepieces of 2020's get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity's network in the UK and the Commonwealth — also marking The Royal British Legion's 99th year."

There is no sound on the video showing the future king struggling to stir his wooden spoon while his father and grandfather continue to add ingredients into the bowl. Things take a turn for the humorous once the young royal begins to stab at the pudding with the spoon.

Sniffing disaster in the air, Queen Elizabeth grips Charles' arm and exits before a major mess takes place. The late monarch could predict a fiasco when she felt like it.

According to Us Weekly, the somewhat silly nature of the event represents one of the only times that Queen Elizabeth was photographed alongside the three "future kings." Fans of the royals couldn't get enough and let their feelings known on social media.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Reveal 2023 Family Christmas Cardhttps://t.co/at9cyIIGys — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) December 13, 2023

"Prince George is soo cute fighting with that pudding," one fan wrote. "Love how George made everyone laugh when he smashed the ingredients," another added citing their joy at the moment. "I'm just here for George cause he's a cutie and the only one working here," a third said.

But there was also some praise for the Queen and her decision to get away from the child before all hell broke loose. It also captures some of the love the people had for the queen before her passing.

"Love the way Her Majesty shuffles Prince Charles off when George starts stabbing at the cake mixing hard lol," the Queen's fan wrote. "[Proper] Granny ; lovely Video."