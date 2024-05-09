Katherine Schwarzenegger Just Dissed the Met Gala

Katherine Schwarzenegger is not a fan of the Met Gala, it seems. The celebrated author took to Instagram to share a post by her mom, Maria Shriver, who was expressing dismay over the event.

"When the Met Gala was chic and classy," Schwarzenegger wrote — per Just Jared — alongside a throwback photo from Shriver's post, which featured herself attending the event with her parents and cousin, Caroline Kennedy, back in 2001.

In her post, Shriver — who shares her daughter with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger — wrote, "It's the first Monday in May and the Met Gala is underway! Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night. Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline. What do you think: would we rock the red carpet in these same looks tonight?"

Many people have commented on Shriver's post, with one follower writing, "Back when people had class. Now its a freak show. One of the dresses were twigs. I wanted to prune the dress!!! Lol." Someone else added, "You and Caroline are so elegant (your Mom & Dad too!). This year's Met Gala would be honored by your presence."

Held annually on the first Monday in May, the Met Gala is a major fundraising event held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. This year, the theme was titled "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and featured "approximately 250 items drawn from the Costume Institute's permanent collection," according to Vogue. Among the celebrities in attendance for the 2024 gala were Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.