Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her ‘Mr. Blue Eyes’ In Adorable New Photo

In The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco stars as Penny, the comedic foil to show's brainiac protagonists. Penny is much more down-to-Earth than the show's other lead characters, as she's an aspiring actress who works at The Cheesecake Factory instead of in the sciences. Cuoco has developed a massive following on social media thanks to her role on the show, and despite being one of the lead character's love interest, Cuoco prefers to populate her Instagram with pictures of her real-life relationship.

Date nights with mr blue eyes are the best nights 💕✨ A post shared by @normancook on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:27pm PST

The actress recently posted a photo of herself with boyfriend Karl Cook in which she refers to him as "Mr. Blue Eyes."

It's unclear where this date is taking place, but what's alarming is that the actress might look like she's casually draping her arms around his neck, when it's possible she was attempting to place him in a headlock. Possibly because she's a well-known actress, no one in the crowded locale thought to intervene in what could clearly be interpreted as an attack on Mr. Cook, who we hope wasn't too injured by the whole ordeal.

[H/T Instagram, normancook]