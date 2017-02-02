Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed Her W Magazine Photo, And There’s A Lot Of Bra

Jennifer Lopez revealed the scorching hot photo from her W Magazine cover story and it will make your heart skip a beat. The "On the Floor" singer took to Instagram to share the steamy snap on Thursday.

The 47-year-old mother of two posted the photo with the caption: "W Magazine cover story...out now!! @mertalas @marcuspiggot."

In only a matter of matters, Lopez's photo racked up thousands upon thousands of likes and comments. The image shows Lopez rocking a gorgeous lingerie top while wearing a dark eye shadow. The former American Idol host sat in a chair with her holds on her head while a faint red light beams off her glowing skin.

Jennifer Lopez is a multi-talented celebrity who has found massive success in acting, dancing, singing, and other creative outlets. Over the course of her illustrious career, the Shades of Blue star believes that taking risks has been a huge factor in propelling her to stardom.

"I think living and pushing outside your comfort zone is the only way to be happy, ultimately," she says. "In the middle of it, risk is uncomfortable,"

J-Lo looks at venturing outside of her comfort zone as something that drives her.

"But to me, there's something super­ exciting about that. It's probably the way I'm wired. Most people don't like it, but I'm like, 'Yeah! Let's do more, let's take more, let's see more…' Then I'm in it and, like, 'Wow, this is a lot.' " she said.

Because she is so heavily involved in highly physical activities on her TV shows and on concert performances, Lopez has earned her fair share of battle scars.

"My knees are so bruised all the time, from my shows," she said. "I think, I am going to have all this scar tissue. But then I'll be like, 'This is from all the shows I did—when I used to slide across the stage and everybody went 'Aaaah!'"

Now at age 44, Lopez is as confident as ever, and she explained that she belives there's a huge distinction between men and women as they get older.

"Men in their 20s are very confident and cocky, and women are superinsecure," she said. "And then it flips: Men get superinsecure, and women get comfortable in their own skin, in a way that makes them more beautiful. I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s. Now I'm like, Look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way—I just appreciate myself in a way I didn't when I was that age. And it's not about perfection. I like the scars that I have."

After looking at her W Magazine photo, it's not hard to see why Lopez is so comfortable in her skin considering how stunning she looks.

To see more from J-Lo, be sure to check out her upcoming competition reality series World of Dance.

What was your reaction after seeing Jennifer Lopez's W Magazine photo? Could this be her sexiest look ever?

