Ikea’s Billy Bookcase Out of Stock? Get These Lookalikes Today at Amazon and Walmart

Tired of waiting for the Billy bookcase to come back in stock at Ikea? Well, stop waiting, and check this out: The shopping gurus at our sister site Essentials have put together a buying guide for bookcases that, in true Billy fashion, are versatile and affordable. And the best thing of all? These bookcases are all available to buy right now on Amazon and Walmart! Read on for the recommendations.

Here’s ouor list of alternatives to Ikea’s frequently sold out Billy bookcase; some of which are even more affordable. For more inspiration, check out the best Ikea alternatives on Amazon and Ikea alternatives you can order online, plus these expensive-looking furniture options from Walmart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Furinno Pasir 31.5″ three-shelf bookcase

This bookcase is reminiscent of the Ikea Billy three-shelf bookcase, though smaller. It’s also more affordable, and comes in 12 colors.

Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $31

Furinno Jaya 71.1″ five-shelf bookcase

This 71.1-inch-tall bookcase features adjustable shelves. The shelves are 6 inches deep, perfect for holding most books, picture frames, vases and collectibles.

Furinno Jaya Simply Home five-shelf bookcase, $97

Atlantic Oskar 65″ five-shelf bookcase

Find this five-shelf bookcase in two colors. There isn’t a five-shelf Billy bookcase, so this Atlantic design gives you an extra option in a similar look.

Atlantic Oskar five-shelf bookcase, $130

ClosetMaid decorative 72.52″ five-shelf unit



So does this ClosetMaid shelf, which measures slightly larger. Find it in white and black walnut. It also comes in a three-shelf option that’s currently in stock.

ClosetMaid decorative five-shelf unit, $169 (reduced from $179)

Furinno Luder 52″ five-shelf bookcase

The Furinno Luder bookcase is a skinnier option that comes in six colors, some of which are bright hues that are excellent for children’s rooms.

Furinno Luder five-shelf bookcase, $37 (reduced from $90)

Mainstays 71″ five-shelf bookcase with adjustable shelves

This Mainstays bookcase is still available in a black oak color. It has two fixed and three adjustable shelves. It easily holds books, artwork, collectibles and more.

Mainstays 71″ five-shelf bookcase with adjustable shelves, $30 (reduced from $49)

Related content from CBS Essentials: