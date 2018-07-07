8 Foods That Make You Taste Delicious (Wink Wink)

Wondering if there is anything you can do to make your lady parts even more of a delicious treat for your significant other? You actually have some say over the way you taste — it all comes down to what you eat (and proper hygiene), as the way you taste down there can be mildly influenced by what you eat.

The overall taste tends to fall into the categories of metallic, spicy, bitter or sweet. While the exact taste will vary depending on a woman’s natural body chemistry and overall diet, there are certain foods that when eaten can influence the way you taste and help keeps things copacetic down there.

1. Pineapple

Healthy and happy vaginas have a naturally acidic pH. Pineapple is one of the better food choices for a sweeter taste down there because it helps balance the pH levels, adding extra sweetness.

2. Kiwi

Packed with lots of vitamin C, kiwi is a body purifier that helps fight off any infections that can make for better tasting lady parts.

3. Yogurt

The probiotics (always look for yogurt with active live cultures) found in yogurt support vaginal health and maintain the balance of good bacteria. Eating just a half cup once a day helps keep that bacteria in check and neutralizes any acidic taste.

4. Green tea

Packed with anti-oxidants that fight bacteria growth.

5. Cranberries or cranberry juice

Cranberries keep pH levels balanced, which can prevent levels from going haywire and causing a funky flavor. Cranberries have been known to improve both the flavor and the smell of discharge, but make sure you’re choose a natural, cranberry juice to get the benefits.

6. Sweet potatoes

The vitamin A found in sweet potatoes helps strengthen vaginal walls and regulates hormones that keep you energized.

7. Celery

Since celery is high in water and vitamin C, it can help to reduce any bitterness currently going on in your nether regions. Vitamin C also also helps restore the balance of healthy vaginal bacteria. In addition, celery contains high levels of chlorophyll, which can make for a mild taste.

8. Water

While not technically a food, water is the key to hydrating our bodies, including our vaginas. Drinking a lot of water throughout the day flushes out toxins like bad smells and tastes.

Does it work for guys, too?

Wondering if there are any foods a man can try in order to improve his NSFW flavor profile? The answer is yes, there are! Food choices like citrus fruits, bananas, cinnamon, peppermint, parsley, wheat grass and celery all help to make semen more flavorful.

Article by Laura Foor. Follow her here.