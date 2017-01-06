Enraged Man Brutally Kills Montana Senator’s Nephew ‘Because He Assaulted His 17-Year-Old Ex-Girlfriend’

On Thursday, a 22-year-old man was arrested for the murder of U.S. Senator Jon Tester's nephew. John A. Radavich reportedly admitted to the murder in a recorded phone call because the nephew, 35-year-old Robert Tester, "assaulted his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend."

The Spokane County, Idaho Sheriff's Office apprehended Radavich at an apartment in Spokane Valley. He was charged with first-degree murder.

According to Daily Mail, Robert Tester, the nephew of the Democratic senator from Montana, was found dead on September 6.

Tester's 8-year-old daughter reportedly witnessed part of the crime. At the time her father was attacked, Tester's daughter was sleeping in bed.

Radavich murdered Tester with an ax. When he was found, Tester was lying in a pool of his own blood close to the ax that was used to kill him.

The murder was described as "extremely bloody and gruesome," according to a spokesman from the sheriff's department.

On August 25, Tester shared a mysterious Facebook post that caused further more suspicion around the case.

Tester's post read: "There's gonna be some hard days ahead of us but I want you all to know that I was victimized by someone close to me. Someone I treated like a brother and trust. I love you all and hope you can understand my never-ending pain. He took my best friend from me and turned her life into darkness, thru drugs and manipulation."

At the end of December, Radavich was eventually arrested after one of his friends brought froth the phone recording in which the 22-year-old confessed to the crime.

During the phone recording, Radavich explained to his friend that Tester assaulted his 17-year-old girlfriend. He eventually said, "he had to take care of it by killing Tester."

Neither the Sheriff's department, nor Senator Tester, have spoken out regarding the assault allegations. However, under further investigation, law enforcement authorities discovered that the 17-year-old girl in question previously dated Radavich and did in fact reach out to him after she allegedly was assaulted by Tester.

At this time, Radavich is being held in jail on $1 million bond.

[H/T Daily Mail]