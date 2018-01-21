13-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Shooting 10-Year-Old Friend With Crossbow

A 13-year-old Oklahoma boy has been charged with first-degree murder after killing his 10-year-old friend with a crossbow, CBS News reports.

Police say 10-year-old Austin Almanza was fatally hit by an arrow, which traveled through his body and before piercing his 8-year-old brother in the arm.

The 8-year-old explained to police that he and his now-deceased brother went to work on a treehouse with the 13-year-old, who became angry when the brothers tried to leave. He then shot the arrow with his crossbow.

The brothers’ uncle told authorities he was within earshot of the accident. According to an affidavit, the uncle revealed he heard the 13-year-old say, “I think I murdered him accidentally.” The suspect then “ran home crying.”

Prosecutors charged the 13-year-old as an adult, which makes him one of the youngest ever in Oklahoma to be charged as an adult with first-degree murder. The boy’s name hasn’t been released, in case he ends up being tried as a juvenile.

A judge has ordered a psychological evaluation of the boy to determine how the case should be handled going forward. The boy told investigators that he accidentally shot his friends.

The 13-year-old is out on $130,000 bail. On the conditions of his release, there are to be no weapons in his home. Additionally, he must be monitored via GPS, stick to an 8 p.m. curfew and have no contact with Austin’s family.