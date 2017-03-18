Courtney Stodden’s Gold Bikini Can Barely Contain Her Assets

Not one to shy away from showing off her body, Courtney Stodden has showed off all her curves in a sparkling gold bikini.

The 22-year-old reality star just went through a sad breakup in January from her husband of six years Doug Hutchison, 56. But it appears as though Stodden is trying to brush off the pain.

#bikini A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

On Friday the Celebrity Big Brother standout said she was "trying to be happy for a change" and forced a smile as she posed in a gold bikini in a series of Instagram snaps.

In one post she wrote, "Trying on happy for a change #smile." In another she wrote, "Mischievous."

Trying on happy for a change #smile A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

#mischievous A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

The Marriage Boot Camp star was wearing a very skimpy sequined gold bikini with straps that had beads on them. On the side of the briefs are ties.

The blonde bombshell, who idolizes Marilyn Monroe, was standing in her bedroom. There were clothes on her unmade bed and racks on the side. And it was noticeable that she had no wedding ring on her finger.

The couple split in January and Stodden opened up to Us Weekly revealing the pair had problems for years and she refused to acknowledge the "warning signs."

"Technically we've been split for maybe two and a half, three months now. So, it's really recent, and the emotions are still really raw," she confessed.

The entertainers were engulfed in controversy in 2011 when it emerged that the then-16-year-old blonde married the Con Air actor, who was 50 at the time.

