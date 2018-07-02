Casey Anthony’s Family: Inside 10 Years of Secrets and Drama

It has been 7 years since the trial of Casey Anthony captivated the world, and 10 years since her daughter was found dead, leaving many years of secrets and drama to look back over.

The tragic story began in 2008, when the the remains of two-year-old Caylee Anthony — Anthony’s daughter — were found wrapped in a blanket that was inside of a trash bag.

Her body was discovered near Anthony’s parents home, and the circumstances prompted a murder investigation that led to Anthony being charged with first-degree murder.

The trial lasted from May to July 2011, with Anthony eventually being found not guilty.

Scroll down to read more about the Anthony family, and the many secrets and dramatic moments that have since come to define them.

Casey Anthony was Alleged to be a Thief

Anthony’s grandmother Shirley Plesea was interviewed by police following her arrest, and according to PEOPLE, she alleged that Anthony frequently stole money from her.

Plesea accused Anthony of stealing money for birthday party supplies, as well as for her cell phone bill. She also accused Anthony of stealing from her mother, Cindy Anthony.

Casey was never convicted of theft within her family, but she was found guilty of stealing from Amy Huizenga, a former friend.

George Anthony Once Attempted Suicide

Following Caylee’s death, her grandfather — Anthony’s father — George Anthony attempted suicide.

One month after Caylee was found, George wrote a five-page suicide note and sent concerning text messages to family members from a hotel room in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Police were able to locate him swiftly and put him on a 72-hour hold for mental health evaluation. His lawyer at the time told journalists that if law enforcement had not located him, he may have taken his own life.

Molestation Accusations

During her trial, it came to light that Anthony alleged that her father, George, molested her for many years.

She also claimed that her brother Lee Anthony molested her as well.

Both men have vehemently denied the accusations.

Broken Home

Following the trial, the Anthony family has not been close with one another.

“Lee has frozen her out of his life,” a source said of Anthony’s relationship with her brother. “And that’s fine by her.”

Reportedly, she also has no contact with her father anymore. “She just doesn’t need to have him in her life,” the source also said.

This seems to be acceptable to George, as he is said to have no interest in ever speaking with Anthony again.

She had maintained communication with her mother, Cindy, for a while, but following Cindy’s comments that she believed her daughter was “mentally ill” Anthony has reportedly cut ties with her as well.

Who Was Caylee’s Father?

One secret that hasn’t come any closer to being revealed is exactly who Caylee’s father was.

At one time, it was believed that Anthony’s former on-again/off-again boyfriend Jess Grund was the father, a theory that he too believed was possible.

Eventually a DNA test was done and proved that he was not Caylee’s father.

One of Anthony’s old friends — Melina Calabrese — told police during an interview that Anthony had once told her that Caylee’s father was a man named Josh with whom she had had a one-night stand. She also claimed that Anthony told her that the man later died in a car accident.

However, a source close to Casey told PEOPLE that they had never spoken about it.

“I don’t know who the father was,” the source said. “She doesn’t talk about it. She will never tell anyone. She’ll take that secret to the grave.”

“If she knows who the father is, she’s not telling,” the source added. “She definitely won’t ever say anything publicly. I doubt anyone will ever know.”

Contentious Claims

A recent interview with Anthony’s parents, George and Cindy, resulted in the couple slinging some contentious claims at one another.

Specifically, Cindy criticized George for being dishonest, which she believed had a long-term, negative impact on Casey.

“Casey learned by example,” she said during a joint interview the couple did for A&E. “You lied to me for several years, and that’s where our daughter got it.”

“This is not supposed to be about us,” George replied.

Anthony’s Secrets from Her Roommates

In a recent interview with Dr. Oz, Anthony’s former roommates revealed that she never told them about Caylee’s disappearance, and that they found out when the police came to interview them about it.

“I remember specifically that the police came over and wanted to search our apartment real quick,” Nathan Lezniewicz said. “We asked them ‘Okay, what is the gravity of the situation right now, like what exactly is going on?’ The officers looked at us and said, ‘We do not know where Caylee is and apparently she’s been missing for 30 days.’ “

“My heart sank,” Lezniewicz added. “I’m thinking, ‘Wait. Thirty days? What do you mean 30 days?’”

“Nothing’s been wrong,” he recalled thinking to himself at the time. “She’s been over here, and nothing’s been wrong. Yes, Caylee hasn’t been here, but we thought she was with the nanny or the grandparents.”

Casey Sleeps “Pretty Good at Night”

In her first interview years after she was found not guilty in the murder of her daughter, Anthony said that she sleeps “pretty good at night” these days.

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she told the Associated Press. “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

“I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened,” she went on to say, later adding that even though she has no information regarding what happened to her daughter, she understands “the reasons people feel about me.”

“I understand why people have the opinions that they do,” she continued, pointing to “what was in the media” as an explanation for why she is so widely criticized even after being found innocent.