Black Friday Deals: Why Supply Chain Experts Say You Need to Shop Now, Not Later

Each year, Black Friday marks the kickoff of the holiday shopping season. And you’d better start shopping now if you want a merry and present-filled Christmas or Hannukah holiday in 2021.

A number of factors are coming together to complicate gift-giving this year, especially for those prone to procrastination. Clogged ports, a stressed trucking industry, labor shortages, higher demand and higher shipping costs are all impacting shipments of toys, electronics, apparel and more. The supply chain issues are not only impacting imports from China, where many of this year’s hottest toys are made but also shipments within the United States.

"Major retailers are expecting a strong holiday shopping season, but have warned of limited inventories, longer shipping times, labor shortages and fewer discounts," Morgan Stanley economists recently .

U.S. ports are struggling to keep up with imports

One major pain point in the supply chain is the backlog at U.S. ports. Late last month, CBS News reported that the Port of Los Angeles, which handles 40% of U.S. imports, is facing a record backlog.

“The American consumer’s buying strength is so strong and epic that we can’t absorb all this cargo into the domestic supply chain,” says Gene Seroka, director of the Port of Los Angeles.

East Coast ports are seeing record volume as well. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey recently reported that it moved more cargo in August 2021 than in any other August on record.

There are plenty of domestic shipping delays, too

The cost to ship packages via the post office increased on Oct. 3, when the USPS began instituting peak-season pricing. The move temporarily increases the cost to ship packages between $0.75 and $5, depending on size and destination, through Dec. 26, 2021.

Of course, unloading cargo from ships is just the first step in getting this year’s hottest toys, apparel and more from Asia to store shelves. Shipments need to be put on trucks, as well. And there just aren’t enough trucks to get everything where it needs to go without big delays.

“There are really on average about 16 available truckload shipments for every available truck to move product out of (ports),” Bob Biesterfeld, the CEO of shipping logistics company C.H. Robinson, told CBS News.

Scott Price, the international president of shipping giant UPS, he is half-jokingly warning people to "order your Christmas presents now, because otherwise on Christmas day, there may just be a picture of something that's not coming until February or March." And the United States Postal Service is bracing for increased holiday shipping volumes by raising rates and , effective October 1. (Send those holiday cards early this year, too!)

Here’s how to avoid the holiday shipping crunch

The nation’s supply chain is stressed, but you shouldn’t be. There are plenty of great pre-Black Friday sales at Amazon, Nordstrom, Kohl’s and other retailers on right now, offering popular electronics, kitchenware, apparel and more at deep discounts. Here are some of the best Pre-Black Friday deals available now, as curated by the CBS Essentials team.

