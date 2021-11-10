These Are Our Favorite Finds at Amazon’s ‘Epic’ Early Black Friday Sale, Happening Now

If you’re trying to score the this year, you don’t want to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to start shopping. That’s because Amazon, along with a number of other retailers, has started its Black Friday sale early, offering deals and deep discounts on Amazon devices, kitchen appliances, Chromebooks, streaming devices, and more. Even Amazon gift cards are on sale: Buy $50 in gift cards, get a $10 Amazon credit.

We’ve compiled some of our favorite highlights from Amazon’s big sale below. But if you want to skip straight to the deals, tap the button below and shop Amazon’s Black Friday sale immediately.

There are a number of good reasons to shop early for the holidays this year. Supply chain shortages and are adding lag to the holiday season, which means you may not be able to get the specific items you’re looking for at the prices you want to pay for them. It’s nice to lock in some early deals, secure some great gifts for friends and family, and take a little bit of stress off the holiday season.

And stay tuned: Expect plenty more limited-time deals from top brands including Apple, Samsung, Hasbro, Sony, Shark, Bose, KitchenAid and L’Oreal Paris to come this holiday season at Amazon.

Pre-Black Friday Amazon gift card deal

Let’s start with our favorite Amazon deal, because it’s like free money in your pocket. Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards. (Credit appears up two days after purchase.)

Pre-Black Friday Amazon device deals

Looking to save money on Blink home security cameras (up to 33% off), the Echo Show 5 (50% off), an Amazon Kindle or one of Amazon’s other popular gadgets? Here are all the best pre-Black Friday deals on Amazon-made devices right now.

50″ and 55″ Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TVs: $330 and $380

You can get a deal on Amazon’s newly released smart TVs with Fire TV baked in — the 50-inch and 55-inch models are both reduced during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. “It’s not OLED contrast,” says Amazon reviewer Gail Hughes, “but it is a beautiful 4K HDR.”

Buy Now: 50″ Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $320 (reduced from $470)

Buy Now: 55″ Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $380 (reduced from $520)

For an upgrade over the basic Amazon Fire TV 4K model, check out the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K. This TV has picture-in-picture chat capabilities plus a built-in mic, so it can be controlled hands-free without a remote.

Buy Now: 50″Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $360 (reduced from $510)

Buy Now: 55″ Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $410 (reduced from $560)

Echo Show 5: $40

The first-generation (2019) Echo Show 5 is an incredibly affordable way to get started with Alexa smart home ecosystem. Features a 5.5-inch display and a deeply reduced price.

Buy Now: Echo Show 5, $40 (reduced from $80)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): $45

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet features an 8-inch screen, 32GB or 64GB of storage (expandable to 1TB) and up to 12 hours of battery life. It’s on discount during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, so you’ll be hard pressed to find a comparable tablet that’s this good at this price.

Buy Now: Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB), $45 (reduced from $90)

Kindle Paperwhite: $85

Though this Paperwhite is the 2018 model, it features an easy-to-read 6-inch display and 32GB of storage. Plus, it’s waterproof, and is nearly half off its original price.

Buy Now: Kindle Paperwhite, 2018 model, $85 (reduced from $160)

Amazon’s newest Kindle Paperwhite features a larger 6.8-inch display and 8GB of storage. If you’re looking for the newest Kindle to give this holiday, this Kindle Paperwhite is it.

Buy Now: Kindle Paperwhite, 2021 model with 6.8″ display (8 GB), $160

Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ content and more in vivid 4K Ultra HD with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, now $25 off — the best price we’ve seen for it. Comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Buy Now: Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Pre-Black Friday toy deals at Amazon

Amazon is offering deals on some of the . Choose from a selection of popular toys that includes the best-selling WowWee Fairy Finder, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Paw Patrol toys and more.

Let’s get things started with a hot daily deal: Amazon is offering 20% off STEM toys and kits for National STEM Day on Monday, Nov. 8.





OUT OF STOCK: WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder

One of the most buzzed about toys of 2021, the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

The WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder sold out when it was reduced to $35 on Amazon, though don’t count out the possibility of a restock.

Check Stock Now: WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder, $35 (reduced from $40)

Pre-Black Friday fashion deals at Amazon

If you’re looking for solid deals on fashion — especially watches — Amazon’s early Black Friday sale is worth checking out.

Invicta Men’s Pro Diver watch (50mm): $72

Water resistant to 100 meters, this eye-catching Invicta Men’s Pro Diver watch is one of Amazon’s most popular early Black Friday fashion deals right now. It’s more than half off for a limited time.

Buy Now: Invicta Men’s Pro Diver watch, $72 (reduced from $149)

Anne Klein Women’s Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set: $51

Here’s the top Black Friday deal in women’s watches at Amazon — this crystal-accented, gold-tone bangle, watch and bracelet set by Anne Klein is a whopping 66% off, a savings of $99.

Buy On Amazon: Anne Klein Women’s Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set, $51 (reduced from $150)

Pre-Black Friday kitchen deals at Amazon

Plenty of kitchen deals are on offer during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, including $50 savings on the 3.5-quart Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven ($249) above. Here are some other kitchen deals on offer:

Pre-Black Friday home deals at Amazon

Right now you can get the 4.1-star-rated iRobot Roomba j7+ robotic vacuum for $699 during the Amazon early Black Friday sale. But that’s not all. Here are more home and kitchen deals, available at Amazon now.

Here’s how to find Amazon’s best gifts for 2021



An Amazon employee passes by the company logo on the opening day of a new distribution center in France in September 2021.

In addition to slashing prices on this season’s hottest toys, gadgets, home appliances, Amazon devices and more, the company released numerous gift guides, curated lists of products for various holidays and a holiday gift list feature. And, there will be deals all season long across all categories.

Amazon has compiled more gift guides than ever this year, including the holiday toy list, plus guides for home, fashion, electronics and beauty gifts; stocking-stuffer picks; and customers’ most-loved gifts. Over in the “Holiday Prep Shop”, browse through curated products for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Halloween or other seasonal celebrations preparation.

Amazon’s holiday gift list enables family members to create holiday wish lists and share them with others, taking the guesswork out of gifting. Additionally, Prime members in the United States can send gifts to friends, family and coworkers without an address, simply entering their email or mobile phone number.

Start shopping the best deals today in the Amazon epic deals category, also available via the Amazon mobile shopping app. Or, simply ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

