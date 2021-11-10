Toys on Amazon: Hottest Toys of the 2021 Holiday Season From Amazon’s Toys We Love List

Amazon has released their hottest toys of the 2021 holiday season list. Every year, Amazon releases this toy list based on what the company predicts will be the most sought after toys on the top of every kid’s list. The recently released 2021 Toys We Love List features kids’ favorites from L.O.L. Surprise! dolls to Nerf blasters to a very hungry Baby Yoda toy.

The online retailer surveys a wide swath of the toy industry landscape. This ranges from long-standing established toy brands to small businesses and even startups.

“All of the items in Amazon’s 2021 Toys We Love List are selected by our in-house toy experts,” Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director for toys and games, explained to CBS Essentials.

If you see something you like on this list of popular toys for boys and girls, you’ll want to buy it now. It isn’t uncommon for these hot toys to sell out several weeks before the holidays – and sometimes even before Black Friday – leaving parents scrambling to buy them on eBay or other third-party retailers for double or triple the retail price. And with the international president of UPS warning that you should “order your Christmas presents now,” there’s all the more reason to shop early, lest you risk your gifts not showing up until 2022.

Here are some of our editors’ favorite picks from Amazon’s list of the hottest toys of 2021.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle: Battle Scene at The Avengers’ Compound

One of the newest releases from LEGO, the Battle Scene at The Avengers’ Compound 527-piece set provides Marvel fans with hours of building fun. It also includes Thanos, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Chitauri warrior and Ant-Man microfigures.

70WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder

One of the most buzzed about toys of the year, the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue, is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

One of our best-selling toys of 2021, you can catch the 4.8-star-rated WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder for $5 off at Amazon right now.

View on Amazon now: WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder, $35 (reduced from $40)

My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling

A cute stocking stuffer – and a surprisingly popular item with kids and shoppers alike this season – My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling boasts a whole lot of entertainment in a small package. Infused with personality, this little character, named “Dart,” delivers 50 reactions and emotions in the form of cute sounds and unique animations, a head that lights up, and cheeks that blush.

Buy it on Amazon: My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling, $15

My Squishy Little Dumplings 2 pack (pre-order)

This My Squishy Little Dumplings two pack, slated for release on Nov. 30, features rose gold Dixie and gold Dart dumplings, plus 8 mix-and-match accessories. Dixie and Dart come with 50 reactions and emotions and make their own cute sounds and unique animations when you interact with them. The top of their heads light up and their cheeks turn bright red with every squeeze!

Buy it on Amazon: My Squishy Little Dumplings 2 pack, $30 (pre-order)

The Big Dig working excavator with wheels



The ideal gift for that person on your gifting list who’s obsessed with big machines, construction or just digging holes, The Big Dig ride-on excavator features a 360-degree swivel, reaches up to 33 inches and can dig up to 15 inches deep. For kids 3 and up.

Buy on Amazon: The Big Dig working excavator with wheels, $51 (regularly $60)

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios

Every year L.O.L. Surprise! dolls dominate holiday shopping lists. Released in time for the holiday rush, the O.M.G Movie Magic Studios provides more than 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls to shoot home movies with. The box even transforms into a movie set.

You can get a good deal on the LOL Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studios right now at Amazon — it’s reduced to just $99 for a limited time.

Buy on Amazon: L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios, $99 (reduced from $136)

Star Wars Snackin’ Grogu

If you’ve got a young Star Wars fan on your shopping list, here’s one toy you don’t want to miss: Snackin’ Grogu. Kids can feed Baby Yoda introduced in The Mandalorian one of the four included menu items, and he’ll react with sound and motion depending on how tasty – or gross – the food is. This toy measures roughly 9 inches tall. For ages 4 and up.

Buy on Amazon: Star Wars Snackin’ Grogu, $79

TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus

What’s a TeeTurtle? It’s a plush toy, made famous on TikTok, that changes moods and colors when you flip it inside out. There’s no shortage of colors, animals, or moods to choose from, either, so you could gift the pink-and-blue octopus shown above … or a reversible corgi. Or a reversible turtle with starry eyes!

Buy on Amazon: TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus, $15

National Geographic Mega Science Series Earth Science Kit

An educational gift that promotes an early love of science, this kit is just one of the many engaging offerings from the educational institute. The Earth Science kit includes 15 science experiences — such as water tornadoes, building an erupting volcano, growing a crystal and two geologic dig kits — sure to keep kids eight and up entertained for hours on end.

National Geographic Mega Science Series, Earth Science Kit, $30

National Geographic Mega Science Series, Electricity and Battery-making Kit, $35

Jimu Robot Mythical Series: Firebot kit



The Jimu Robot Firebot kit is a 606-piece motorized model kit that teaches kids about computer programming. Once built, the Firebot can be coded (an iOS or Android device is required) to perform all sorts of actions. The kit includes a DC motor, touch sensor, RGB light, two sets of dragon wings, three smooth motion robotic servo motors and a main control box. For ages 8 and up.

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop makes learning fun and interactive, providing a smart way to use screen time. While Osmo offers a range of programming for all ages, this one in particular caters to those six to eight, teaching addition and subtraction via hands-on play. In order to use it, an Osmo Base for iPad or Fire Tablet and an iPad or Fire Tablet are required.

OUT OF STOCK: Lego Elf Club House

The Lego Elf Club House is one of Amazon’s picks for the top gifts of 2021.

Here’s the perfect holiday gift to open just a little bit early. The Lego Elf Club House, a new-for-2021 holiday themed Lego model kit, makes for a fun family activity and a great holiday decoration to display year after year. This 1,197-piece Lego set has many intricate details that are challenging enough for adults to put together, plus some easier builds to get kids involved. Stands just over 8.5 inches tall when completed.

Disney Princess dress-up trunk

This imagination-stimulating Disney dress-up trunk, an Amazon exclusive, includes three dresses (a blue Cinderella dress, a pink Aurora dress and a white dress for Belle or Snow White), three bracelets, three rings, three headbands, a necklace, a choker, soft goods tiara and stickers. Fits sizes 4 to 6.

Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe

This inexpensive Nerf blaster features a 360-degree rotating muzzle that lets you determine the path of each shot: Rounds can fire straight, curve left, curve right or down. The Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe comes with 12 rounds included. Recommended for ages 14 and up.

Nerf RIval Curve Shot Sideswipe, $20 (reduced from $25)

Refill pack for Nerf Rival (100 rounds), $14 (after coupon)

Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game

Infuse a little fun into family game night with Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, a 3D, interactive board game designed for kids four and up.

Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, Collector’s Edition, $29

Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, Standard Edition, $20

UPS pullback toy truck

One of the most exciting parts of the holiday season for kids is when the delivery truck arrives, bringing more presents. This officially licensed UPS toy truck measures 5.5 inches long and 2.5 inches high, making a great stocking stuffer.

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle

Why settle for a castle designed for one Disney princess when there is one suitable for all of them? Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle, released in August, provides a magical home for everyone from Belle to Tiana to Ariel. The dollhouse comes furnished with rooms designed specifically for each princess and also plays music and lights up to resemble a fireworks show. Disney Princess Royal Collection dolls, sold separately, also made Amazon’s list.

Squeakee the Balloon Dino

Interactive animal toys seem to sell out almost every holiday season. Squeakee the Balloon Dino, designed for ages five to 15, performs a variety of functions — stomping, chomping, laughing, roaring and dancing included. He even plays games, including chicken and tug of war.

OUT OF STOCK: Hot Wheels City Ultimate Octo Care Wash

Indulge the Hot Wheels fanatic in your life with the recently released Ultimate Octo Car Wash. The play set measures over four feet long and includes a car that changes colors in warm or cold water. Kids ages four to eight will enjoy all the tricks the octopus-themed car wash offers, including loops, ramps and spirals.