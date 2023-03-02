Best Walmart Deals of March 2023 That Can Save You Big Money

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 classic BT model (Photo: Walmart) Your fitness tracker smart watch deserves to be as stylish as you are. The Watch 4 classic BT model from Samsung Galaxy delivers on all fronts, and then some. You'll get advanced coaching and oxygen-level monitoring, along with ECG monitoring and sleep monitoring. The Watch4 also gives you the freedom to stay connected to calls, music and more with Bluetooth capabilities. And right now, its over 50% off. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 classic BT model, $169 (down from $350) $169 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 3-piece garden tool set (Photo: Walmart) Are you a brand-new gardener, or are you just looking to update your gardening tools? Either way, you can maintain all your prized plants with this bestselling set of garden tools from The Pioneer Woman. It includes a trowel, a cultivator and a pruner. This way, you can prune plants, pull up weeds, transplant flowers, dig holes, break up soil and trim leaves and branches. Even if you don't have a green thumb, this kit can help you develop one. The garden tool set also makes a great gift for birthdays, Easter or Mother's Day. The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 3-piece garden tool set, $27 (down from $30) $27 at Walmart prevnext

Gateway Notebook 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop (Photo: Walmart) Yeah, we really can't believe the deal on this Gateway Notebook either. Get an 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop that comes with Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 Personal already downloaded. You'll also get 64GB of storage, up to 8.5 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 4.0. and built-in speakers, microphone, and a front-facing camera. And it's less than $200 at Walmart right now, so don't miss this deal. Gateway Notebook 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop, $159 (originally $199) $159 at Walmart prevnext

Apple smart keyboard for iPad (Photo: Walmart) If you have an iPad, you might miss having a keyboard from time to time. Luckily, Apple has a solution: their smart keyboard. It fits many iPad, iPad Pro and iPad Air models. This full-size keyboard doesn't need to pair or charge, and when you're done using it, the Apple smart keyboard will fold into a lightweight cover for your iPad, helping to keep it safe Apple smart keyboard for iPad, $139 (reduced from $159) $139 at Walmart prevnext

Apple AirPods with charging case (Photo: Walmart) Apple AirPods are on sale at Walmart now (with the charger case) and they're compatible with all your favorite music streaming platforms and all of your Apple devices. You can control the headphones just by saying "Hey Siri," so listening to music really can be a totally hands-free experience. Apple AirPods with charging case, $99 (down from $119) $99 at Walmart prevnext

Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base (Photo: Walmart) You know you've always wanted a robot vacuum. Luckily, this one from Shark is on sale at Walmart right now. It can get your entire home clean with incredible suction and will return to its base to empty out the dust and dirt. The base can hold up to 30 days' worth of dirt from around your home. It cleans row by row, room by room, and can be controlled via Google, Alexa or an app on your phone. And with spinning side brushes, it even gets edges and corners. Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $299 (down from $399) $329 at Walmart prevnext

Apple TV HD with 32GB (Photo: Walmart) Apple TV HD combines with your other favorite Apple products to bring you the best of shows, movies, sports and even live TV. You can control everything with the included Siri remote and pair it with AirPods, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, Apple Music and of course, Apple TV+. Right now, it's $20 off the asking price at Walmart. Apple TV HD with 32GB, $79 (down from $99) $79 at Walmart prevnext

Pokémon Violet (Photo: Walmart) If you haven't played these Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch yet, now's a good a time as any because it's on sale. Catch and battle Pokémon, play with up to three other players, explore the regions of this Spain-inspired terrain, and trade Pokémon with your friends who have Pokémon Scarlet, since certain Pokémon are exclusive to each version. Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switch, $55 (down from $60) $55 at Walmart prevnext

65" LG Class 4K OLED smart TV with Dolby Vision (Photo: Walmart) The self-lit OLED pixels of an LG Class smart TV offer over a billion colors and ideal contrast for watching your favorite films and TV shows. The Dolby features offer premium screen enhancement, and true cinema buffs can watch content in a customized Filmmaker Mode and see the latest movies the way the director intended. It also comes with features specifically for sports fans and gamers, so your LG TV experience can be customized to your entertainment preferences and needs. 65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,599 (down from $3,786) $1,599 at Walmart prevnext

Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum (Photo: Walmart) Get a head start on spring cleaning with the Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum with superior deep-cleaning suction that only Dyson can offer, on sale now. You can easily switch between deep carpet cleaning and hardwood floor settings with the push of a button, and because it's cordless, it easily switches to a handheld vacuum to make it easier to clean hard-to-reach spaces. Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum, $425 (reduced from $450) $425 at Walmart prevnext

Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook (Photo: Walmart) It's not everyday you get a stand mixer for under $100, but that's exactly what Walmart is offering right now. This 5.5-quart model comes with double dough hooks to emulate two kneading hands, making your breads and dough come out better than ever. There are also whisk and paddle beater attachments. The Aicok stand mixer comes in six speeds so you can mix, beat, cream. whip, whisk, knead, and more. Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook, $90 (down from $185) $90 at Walmart prevnext

Gotrax Edge hoverboard (Photo: Walmart) You probably think that hoverboards are quite expensive, but this Gotrax Edge from Walmart is on sale for less than $100. It has a max speed of 6.2 MPH and can go up to 2.5 miles. It's a self-balancing scooter with 6.5-inch wheels and LED headlights for added safety. It comes in five different color options too, all at the same price. Gotrax Edge hoverboard, $98 (down from $128) $98 at Walmart prevnext