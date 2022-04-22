Awesome Mother’s Day Gifts to Buy Right Now on Amazon

Mother’s Day is early this year. It falls on May 8, 2022 — and, yes, the big day’s almost here. If you’re looking for a gift that you can buy in your jammies at midnight, on your phone during lunch, or literally whenever and wherever, then look no further. The shopping experts at our sister site Essentials have put together a guide to great Mother Day gifts – and deals – you can score today on Amazon Prime. We’re talking everything from gift cards to the Apple Watch and Kindle – and beyond! Get the guide, and start shopping!

Why is Mother’s Day early this year?

Mother’s Day always falls on the second Sunday of May. While the actual date may differ from year to year, it’s always the second Sunday in May. Since May 2022 starts on a Sunday, the second Sunday of the month is the 8th this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Regardless of the date, make sure you get a gift for mom on time. Compiled below are some of the best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon that fit a variety of budgets and interests. Whether she’s into reading or skincare, she’ll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on May 8.

Amazon Mother’s Day gift card

Let mom get exactly what she wants for Mother’s Day with a Mother’s Day gift card to Amazon. You choose the denomination of gift card (up to $2,000). It comes in a decorative floral box that says “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Amazon Mother’s Day gift card, $20 and up

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm)

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever one you go with, you’ll likely find a nice match with the new Apple Watch bands and watch faces available for mom.

The base 41 mm model (352 x 430 pixels), which connects to the internet via your iPhone, sells for as low as $339 on Amazon and at Walmart, the best price available right now. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for as low as $449. Additional monthly fees from your wireless provider may apply.

(Note: Some colors are available at different prices.)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $449 (reduced from $499)

Kindle Paperwhite

If she’s a bookworm, gift Mom the Kindle Paperwhite, which stores thousands of titles. Spend a bit more for one without ads. The latest Kindle Paperwhite has an adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life and 20% faster page turns. As always, it reads like real paper, even in the sunshine.

Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB (ad-supported), $140

Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB (without ads), $160

Rituals Ayurveda Rebalancing gift set

Pamper mom with products from Rituals in an Indian rose and sweet almond oil scent. This gift set comes with a foaming shower gel, shampoo, body cream, exfoliating body scrub and hand wash.

Rituals Ayurveda Rebalancing gift set, $37

Dearfoams Milly molded footbed slide slipper

Add to the spa day theme with a new pair of slippers. These affordable (and fluffy) slippers from Dearfoams have a molded footbed. They come in three neutral colors as well, if that’s more her speed.

Dearfoams Milly molded footbed slide slipper, $29 after coupon (reduced from $32)

Glow Recipe gift set with Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum

Upgrade Mom’s skincare routine this Mother’s Day with this gift set from Glow Recipe that comes with the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. They employ watermelon to hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids and improve her skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set with Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum, $55

The Comfy Sherpa wearable blanket



A cut above the basic Snuggie, this 4.8-star-rated wearable blanket is plush, comfortable and an Amazon best seller. It’s on sale at Amazon right now if you want to pick one up for mom.

The Comfy Sherpa wearable blanket, $36 after coupon (reduced from $50)

Juneshine Hard Kombucha blood orange mint

Surprise her with a drink delivery on Mother’s Day from Whole Foods. We suggest Juneshine’s Hard Kombucha in blood orange mint for happy hour.

Juneshine Hard Kombucha blood orange mint, $15

Ranavat Natural Sacred Rose hand cream

Need an add-on gift? Then pick up female-founded brand Ranavat’s luxurious Natural Sacred Rose hand cream. Apart from coming in a beautiful tube, it has a lovely scent of roses from Pushkar, India (a city known for its rose gardens).

Ranavat Natural Sacred Rose hand cream, $32

Bean & Bean Costa Rica Honey Coffee

Assuming mom covets her coffee, a pack from Bean & Bean makes for an ideal gift, because the company was actually founded by a Korean-American mother-daughter duo. The brand has four cafés in New York City and New Jersey and roasts its coffee beans in Queens, New York. The Costa Rica Las Lajas red honey coffee has notes of strawberry, watermelon, vanilla and orange.

Bean & Bean Costa Rica Honey Coffee, $17

Content is written independently of PopCulture.com staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.