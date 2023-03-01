Amazon Spring Cleaning Sale: Save Big on Essentials

iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity (Photo: Amazon) If you haven't yet tried a Roomba robot vacuum, dive in and get this model that's on sale now. You can control it with the iRobot app or your own voice assistant, such as Alexa. The Roomba loosens, lifts and suctions without ever needing to to touch it, and it senses and eliminates dirt automatically. It's smart enough to navigate around stairs and furniture and along edges safely. iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity, $295 (down from $350) $295 at Amazon prevnext

Fruit and vegetable purifying kit with cleaner device, sponge brushes, and fridge odor absorber (Photo: Amazon) Keep all your fruits and veggies clean with this purifying kit. The cleaning device can be submerged in water and uses water ion purification technology to neutralize up to 99% of dirt and other substances on your fruits and veggies. It's USB-chargeable, so you can use it over and over again. The kit also comes with a fridge odor absorber and two silicone sponge brushes, so you're really getting four-in-one kitchen products here for less than $40. Fruit and vegetable purifying kit with cleaner device, sponge brushes, and fridge odor absorber, $34 $34 at Amazon

Holikme dryer vent cleaner kit (Photo: Amazon) You hopefully already know to clean the lint from the dryer screen, but there's usually even more lint built up in the hoses. That's why you need this dryer vent cleaner kit. It attaches to most vacuums to remove years of build up in your dryer vent. The dryer vent vacuum attachment brush could make a huge difference in how well your clothes dry. Holikme dryer vent cleaner kit, $10 (down from $15) $10 at Amazon

Bio Bidet by Bemis Slimedge freshwater bidet attachment (Photo: Amazon) Sure, spring cleaning is about making your house clean -- but all of you could be clean if you buy this bidet attachment that's on sale now at Amazon for less than $40. With a bidet, your tushy will be cleaner than it would ever be with toilet paper. This model comes with front and back bidet options, is easy to install and has adjustable water pressure. Add a little glam to your toilet. Bio Bidet by Bemis Slimedge freshwater bidet attachment, $39 (down from $59) $39 at Amazon

Alyvia Spring waterproof fabric shower curtain liner (Photo: Amazon) Has your shower curtain liner seen better days? Get a new one. This one is waterproof and made of fabric, so it could double as an all-in-one shower curtain, too. It has a magnet-weighted hem to keep it closer to your shower or bathtub, and the curtain liner is PVC and BPA-free. Plus, you can keep it extra clean since it's machine washable. This shower liner is available in a variety of sizes and colors. Alyvia Spring waterproof fabric shower curtain liner, $10 (down from $12) $10 at Amazon

The Pink Stuff cleaning set (Photo: Amazon) They call it a miracle. Get the famous set of The Pink Stuff cleaning products from Stardrops, and see why these products have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. With this set, you'll get The Pink Stuff miracle cleaning paste, multi-purpose cleaner and bathroom foam cleaner so that your house can be sparkling clean. The Pink Stuff products are also vegan and cruelty-free. One reviewer wrote, "The Pink Stuff is a miracle for real!! There are countless uses for it... one of my favorites is when I use it to clean a stainless steel sink... the sink looks brand new after; it's crazy. Will use The Pink Stuff in my regular cleaning arsenal from now on!!" The Pink Stuff 3-pack cleaning set, $23 (down from $25) $23 at Amazon

Mr. Siga window cleaning kit with storage caddy (Photo: Amazon) Cleaning your windows is one of those chores that makes a huge difference in the way your house looks -- but it's kind of a pain. Enter this Mr. Siga window cleaning kit, which has everything you need to make your windows look professionally clean, inside and out. The sturdy caddy makes for easy storage and toting, with a detachable rack inside that stores the 12-inch microfiber window scrubber. Other items included are a 12-inch silicone window squeegee, two microfiber cloths, a spray bottle and a 2-in-1, multi-purpose brush that has a scrub brush on one side and a small angled grout brush in the handle. Mr. Siga window cleaning kit with storage caddy, $40 (down from $48) $40 at Amazon

See Spring 12-pack XXL stackable shoe storage boxes (Photo: Amazon) These sturdy, stackable, clear plastic storage boxes are designed to fit huge pairs of shoes up to size 14, but really, they can hold anything you want. This is your closet storage solution. The extra-extra-large boxes are super durable yet have air circulation to help with odor prevention. The XXL is on sale for $51, but the large option is going for $36. You get 12 in each pack. See Spring 12-pack XXL stackable shoe storage boxes, $51 (down from $60) $51 at Amazon

Orfeld cordless vacuum cleaner (Photo: Amazon) A rechargeable, cordless vacuum is a great option to take around the house without having to drag cords behind you. This one has 35 minutes of strong suction, a powerful air purification system, two suction modes and multiple vacuum attachments. If you want a vacuum for small spaces that gets the job done without having to spend a mint, the Orfield cordless vacuum cleaner is a great option. Orfeld cordless vacuum cleaner, $110 (down from $150) $110 at Amazon