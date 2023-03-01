Amazon Spring Cleaning Sale: Save Big on Essentials
Are you ready to dig into some spring cleaning? The perfect way to welcome a new season of renewal and growth is by making sure your space is organized, clean and refreshed. Luckily, we found top deals on the best spring cleaning essentials from Amazon.
Our fave Amazon spring cleaning products:
- iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity, $295 (down from $350)
- Mr. Siga window cleaning kit with storage caddy, $40 (down from $48)
- The Pink Stuff 3-pack cleaning set, $23 (down from $25)
- Topist Angry Mama microwave cleaner, $9 (down from $16)
These Amazon deals go quickly, so if you're ready to start your spring cleaning, you should snag these products now. We've found everything you need to have a cleaner home. Whether you're trying to organize your closet, need a deep-clean kitchen, want a sparkling car or need to dust everything in your house, these on-sale Amazon items are offering big savings for a limited time.
If you need to organize on a budget, we've got you covered. You can also check out Amazon's latest spring 2023 fashions, start a smart home for less than $50 to make your life easier or get brand-new Amazon small kitchen appliances for under $50, while you're at it.
iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity
If you haven't yet tried a Roomba robot vacuum, dive in and get this model that's on sale now. You can control it with the iRobot app or your own voice assistant, such as Alexa. The Roomba loosens, lifts and suctions without ever needing to to touch it, and it senses and eliminates dirt automatically. It's smart enough to navigate around stairs and furniture and along edges safely.
iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity, $295 (down from $350)
Fruit and vegetable purifying kit with cleaner device, sponge brushes, and fridge odor absorber
Keep all your fruits and veggies clean with this purifying kit. The cleaning device can be submerged in water and uses water ion purification technology to neutralize up to 99% of dirt and other substances on your fruits and veggies. It's USB-chargeable, so you can use it over and over again. The kit also comes with a fridge odor absorber and two silicone sponge brushes, so you're really getting four-in-one kitchen products here for less than $40.
Fruit and vegetable purifying kit with cleaner device, sponge brushes, and fridge odor absorber, $34
Chemical Guys car cleaning kit
Car enthusiasts will love this seven-piece car cleaning kit from Chemical Guys. It comes with Diablo wheel cleaner, citrus wash and gloss, total interior cleaner and protectant, three edgeless microfiber towels and a scratch-free car wash mitt.
Chemical Guys 7-piece car cleaning kit, $38 (down from $40)
When your car is clean on the outside, you'll probably want to clean and organize your car on the inside, too. This car trunk organizer is great for SUVs or minivans and hangs over the backseat for easy storage, helping to save space.
Enstiler car trunk organizer, $20 after applying 8% coupon (down from $29)
Topist Angry Mama microwave cleaner
These beloved little Angry Mama cleaners disinfect your microwave. Fill her with water and vinegar, microwave for seven minutes, then wipe your microwave clean. The steam makes everything cleaner and helps disinfect it, too. It's so simple.
Topist Angry Mama microwave cleaner, $9 (down from $16)
Holikme dryer vent cleaner kit
You hopefully already know to clean the lint from the dryer screen, but there's usually even more lint built up in the hoses. That's why you need this dryer vent cleaner kit. It attaches to most vacuums to remove years of build up in your dryer vent. The dryer vent vacuum attachment brush could make a huge difference in how well your clothes dry.
Holikme dryer vent cleaner kit, $10 (down from $15)
Bio Bidet by Bemis Slimedge freshwater bidet attachment
Sure, spring cleaning is about making your house clean -- but all of you could be clean if you buy this bidet attachment that's on sale now at Amazon for less than $40. With a bidet, your tushy will be cleaner than it would ever be with toilet paper. This model comes with front and back bidet options, is easy to install and has adjustable water pressure. Add a little glam to your toilet.
Bio Bidet by Bemis Slimedge freshwater bidet attachment, $39 (down from $59)
Cozy Essentials 20-pack vacuum storage bags with hand pump
Put away your winter clothes, bedding and blankets and save space with these vacuum sealer bags. They work with a standard vacuum, but a hand pump is also included for your convenience. This set will give you four jumbo bags, four large bags, four medium bags, four small bags and four travel roll-up bags.
Cozy Essentials 20-pack vacuum storage bags with hand pump, $20 (down from $30)
Joymoop mop and bucket with wringer set
Your mop-and-bucket situation needs an upgrade. Get this one from Amazon, and score a flat floor mop with a microfiber pad (and three microfiber pad refills) and the wringer bucket. The bucket has two chambers: one for dry to wring out the excess water and the other for wet to dip into wash chamber.
Joymoop mop and bucket with wringer set, $32 (down from $50)
Alyvia Spring waterproof fabric shower curtain liner
Has your shower curtain liner seen better days? Get a new one. This one is waterproof and made of fabric, so it could double as an all-in-one shower curtain, too. It has a magnet-weighted hem to keep it closer to your shower or bathtub, and the curtain liner is PVC and BPA-free. Plus, you can keep it extra clean since it's machine washable. This shower liner is available in a variety of sizes and colors.
Alyvia Spring waterproof fabric shower curtain liner, $10 (down from $12)
The Pink Stuff cleaning set
They call it a miracle. Get the famous set of The Pink Stuff cleaning products from Stardrops, and see why these products have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. With this set, you'll get The Pink Stuff miracle cleaning paste, multi-purpose cleaner and bathroom foam cleaner so that your house can be sparkling clean. The Pink Stuff products are also vegan and cruelty-free.
One reviewer wrote, "The Pink Stuff is a miracle for real!! There are countless uses for it... one of my favorites is when I use it to clean a stainless steel sink... the sink looks brand new after; it's crazy. Will use The Pink Stuff in my regular cleaning arsenal from now on!!"
The Pink Stuff 3-pack cleaning set, $23 (down from $25)
Kyehg 9-piece duster set with extension pole
Dusting can be a frustrating chore, but with this nine-piece duster set, it's a lot easier. There's a mini pole for general dusting, an extendable pole that can stretch from 30 inches to 100 inches to get ceiling fans and hard-to-reach high places, two bendable microfiber duster heads, a bendable chenille duster head, a cobweb duster head, a crevice brush and a pair of gray dusting gloves.
Kyehg 9-piece duster set with extension pole, $21 after 5% coupon (down from $30)
Hilife portable handheld steamer for clothes
This portable steamer is perfect for removing wrinkles and loosening dirt from clothes, blankets and more. It's lightweight and great for travel so that your business clothes can be in ship-shape. With a nine-foot extension cord, you'll be able to use it around the room with ease.
Hilife portable handheld steamer for clothes, $24 (down from $39)
Mr. Siga window cleaning kit with storage caddy
Cleaning your windows is one of those chores that makes a huge difference in the way your house looks -- but it's kind of a pain. Enter this Mr. Siga window cleaning kit, which has everything you need to make your windows look professionally clean, inside and out. The sturdy caddy makes for easy storage and toting, with a detachable rack inside that stores the 12-inch microfiber window scrubber. Other items included are a 12-inch silicone window squeegee, two microfiber cloths, a spray bottle and a 2-in-1, multi-purpose brush that has a scrub brush on one side and a small angled grout brush in the handle.
Mr. Siga window cleaning kit with storage caddy, $40 (down from $48)
See Spring 12-pack XXL stackable shoe storage boxes
These sturdy, stackable, clear plastic storage boxes are designed to fit huge pairs of shoes up to size 14, but really, they can hold anything you want. This is your closet storage solution. The extra-extra-large boxes are super durable yet have air circulation to help with odor prevention. The XXL is on sale for $51, but the large option is going for $36. You get 12 in each pack.
See Spring 12-pack XXL stackable shoe storage boxes, $51 (down from $60)
Orfeld cordless vacuum cleaner
A rechargeable, cordless vacuum is a great option to take around the house without having to drag cords behind you. This one has 35 minutes of strong suction, a powerful air purification system, two suction modes and multiple vacuum attachments. If you want a vacuum for small spaces that gets the job done without having to spend a mint, the Orfield cordless vacuum cleaner is a great option.
Orfeld cordless vacuum cleaner, $110 (down from $150)
Levoit air purifier
An air purifier is perfect, especially when spring is here and the air outside is full of allergens. This one comes with a HEPA filter and a strong filtration system to eliminate or reduce pet dander, pollen, mold, dust, smoke and odors. Get cleaner air inside your home.
Levoit air purifier, $85 (down from $100)