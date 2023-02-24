Amazon Deal Alert: Best Small Kitchen Appliances Under $50

By Jennifer Martin

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It's true that Amazon has some of the best prices on kitchen appliances, all available conveniently at one giant online retailer. But finding kitchen appliances and gadgets that cost less than $50 can be a bit more of a challenge. If you're looking to refresh your kitchen and dining space to add more flair and functionality, Amazon has top deals on small kitchen appliances. And everything we found is $50 or under.

Top Amazon kitchen gadget deals:

We've sorted the items under $50, under $40, under $30, under $20 and even under $10. Yes, you really can shop small kitchen appliances at Amazon for every budget without spending an arm and a leg at a name-brand kitchen specialty store. 

We have unique finds, fantastic deals and eye-catching kitchen gadgets on sale at Amazon all in one convenient place for you.

Under $10

No, really, you want to feel like a viking when you're chopping down trees OR when cutting pizza into neat, shapely slices. This axe pizza cutter is only $7 and is made with a comfortable, bamboo handle and a sharp rotating cutter blade. Liven up your kitchen with this fun pizza slicer. This one's about eight inches long.

Axe pizza cutter, $7 (down from $8)

$7 at Amazon

Even more Amazon kitchen appliances under $10:

Under $20

If you want homemade popcorn and wish you had the convenience of the microwave without the questionable ingredients of most microwave popcorn brands, we have the perfect kitchen gadget for you. And it's less than $20. You won't need butter or oil to pop popcorn according to the directions, but if you do, you can melt butter in the dual-function lid on top. It takes three minutes or less to get nearly two quarts of popcorn.

Ecolution Micro-Pop 1.5-quart microwave popcorn popper with temperature safe glass, $13

$13 at Amazon

Even more Amazon kitchen appliances under $20:

Under $30

If you want to make your own fancy ramen, hot pot, soup, noodles or even oatmeal, the Akvobow mini electric pot can make all your dreams come true. Each pot comes with a stainless steel or a nonstick basket option, so you can choose to steam, fry, sauté, blanche, slow cook or stir-fry. There are also two heat settings: 300 watts and 600 watts so that you can safely use it anywhere. The pot is double-layered to keep it from burning you upon touch as well. And it's only $25.

Avkobow 1.8-liter mini hot pot with two pots, $25 after applied 5% off coupon

$25 at Amazon

Even more Amazon kitchen appliances under $30:

Under $40

Keep all your fruits and veggies clean with this purifying kit. The cleaner device can be emerged in water and use water ion purification technology to neutralize up to 99% of dirt and other substances on your fruits and veggies. It's USB chargeable so you can use it over and over again. The kit also comes with a fridge odor absorber and two silicone sponge brushes so you're really getting four-in-one kitchen products here for less than $40.

Fruit and vegetable purifying kit with cleaner device, sponge brushes, and fridge odor absorber, $34

$34 at Amazon

Even more Amazon kitchen appliances under $40:

Under $50

Maybe it's still a bit too chilly to grill, or maybe you're an apartment-dweller without an outdoor grill at your disposal. No problem -- you can get this indoor electric grill with nonstick removable grill plates for less than $50. Get the delicious taste of grilled meats and veggies at home without worrying about smoke or needing to oil the grills. This easy-to-clean indoor grill comes with seven gear temperature adjustments, so you can change up your heat levels easily.

Fimei indoor electric grill, $45 after $5 off coupon

$45 at Amazon

Even more Amazon kitchen appliances under $50:

