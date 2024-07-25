James Bond Actor Retires From Public Life: Read George Lazenby's Message

Actor George Lazenby, who starred as James Bond/Agent 007 in 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service,' has retired from the spotlight.

James Bond is hanging up his tux. Months after facing some health issues, former 007 actor George Lazenby has announced that he is retiring from public life, penning a heartfelt message to his fans on Instagram.

"This hasn't been an easy decision but it's time to announce my retirement from work," Lazenby revealed. "Therefore, I won't be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today. It's been a fun ride but getting older is no fun."

"I would like to thank my manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, for helping me since 2013 – the best representative I ever had," Lazenby continued. "I can now concentrate on spending more time with my family. My sincere gratitude to everyone out there for your love and support over the years. It has meant a lot to me." He then signed his message, "George xx."

Lazenby is a beloved Australian actor, best known for his role as 007 in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969). Among his many film roles, he appeared in the cult-comedy The Kentucky Fried Movie, as well as the acclaimed U.S. Civil War movie, Gettysburg. Lazenby has also appeared in numerous TV shows, such as Hawaii Five-O, General Hospital, and Baywatch.

Notably, Lazenby's announcement comes several months after he suffered a fall and wound up hospitalized. In December, a spokesperson for the 84-year-old actor confirmed that Lazenby "injured his head in conjunction with the accidental fall at his home." The rep added that, at the time, "the scar from that is healing as expected (the stitches was just removed) so all good."

Lazenby's spokesperson also said, "George is a spritely 84-year-old." Clarifying some incorrect information, the rep went on to state, "George doesn't have, or have got, a brain injury of any kind."