Amazon is Weird: 15 Strange and Fun Finds Under $40

SeaRoomy 61-inch tortilla blanket (Photo: Amazon) Have you ever wanted to wrap yourself up like a burrito? Now you can with this giant tortilla blanket. It may just be a novelty item, but it's designed with premium flannel fabric that's soft and fuzzy. Plus, the tortilla design is extraordinarily realistic, so you'll definitely get your money's worth. "My 13 year-old granddaughter squealed with delight when she opened her gift," wrote one reviewer. "She uses it as a throw, a bed cover, and just walking around. Because of its round shape, no corners drag the floor when she wraps up in it. Lightweight, very soft flannel. And it really does look just like a warmed tortilla!" SeaRoomy 61-inch tortilla blanket, $22 (reduced from $26) $22 at Amazon prevnext

Ototo Spaghetti Monster colander (Photo: Amazon) Do you love the flying spaghetti monster? Well, this one might not fly, but it does do something even more useful: it functions as a colander for pasta, vegetables or fruit. If you were looking for a new kitchen strainer, get this one with the googly eyes, which makes it easy to pick up steaming hot noodles after you're done straining your pasta. If you don't like the yellow colander, it also comes in pink or purple. One reviewer wrote, "All hail the Supreme Spaghetti Being, because this strainer is sure to appease thee with plenty of pasta offerings! The bold canary coloring is eye-catching for sure, but the solid structure is what puts this strainer beyond the finish line for a winner." Ototo Spaghetti Monster colander, $25 (down from $30) $25 at Amazon prevnext

Tech Tools stress buster desktop punching bag (Photo: Amazon) Stressed out at work? Get some relief with this stress-busting desktop punching bag. It comes in solid red or red and black. And yes, this heavy-duty stress relief product really can take all your punches, so let some steam off in the office. Everyone needs a mini punching bag toy. "I own and operate my own business, and I'm a web developer, so I have my share of frustrations on a weekly basis. From code issues to client issues, sometimes you just need a great stress reliever... this punching bag is just the right thing for me," wrote one reviewer. "Can't find that bug in the code and want to pull your hair out? Punching bag! Prospect strings you along and even signed the contract, only to not ever pay? Punching bag! Waiting on hold forever for your Internet provider, only to get someone who doesn't know how to fix your problem? That's right... punching bag!" Tech Tools stress buster desktop punching bag, $23 (originally $30) $23 at Amazon prevnext

Ototo Vino spooky bat 2-in-1 wine opener and beer opener (Photo: Amazon) This TikTok-famous corkscrew and bottle opener is called Vino the bat, and he's ready to help you open your favorite bottle of wine for dinner or crack open a cold one with the boys. An adorable wine opener that can open beers too? Now that's batty. "Paint and product are surprisingly sturdy -- I was worried it would chip right away. Very cute, the wings make flapping motion when you use it. I gave it to my husband as part of a birthday gift because he likes bats. Would make a good host gift as well," wrote one reviewer. Ototo Vino spooky bat 2-in-1 wine and beer opener, $21 after 30% coupon (lowered from $35) $21 at Amazon prevnext

Angel's Wonderland blackhead keychain toy with tweezers (Photo: Amazon) If you are one of those people who loves to watch pimple-popping videos, you need this blackhead removal keychain toy. While it's a fun novelty gag gift, many reviewers who suffer from OCD, trichotillomania, ADHD or anxiety said that this toy really helps them. Once the little hairs are gone, you still have a cute keychain. A reviewer wrote, "I never thought it was possible to invent such a specific and awesome fidget toy. But here we are! This fidget toy meets my needs to pluck hairs. It came with shockingly high quality metal tweezers to pluck the hairs out of the little guy's face. The hair looks so realistic and it's so satisfying pulling it out of the skin." Angel's Wonderland blackhead keychain toy with tweezers, $20 after $2 off coupon $20 at Amazon prevnext

Dr. Dingus Get Handsy: The original tiny hands challenge game (Photo: Amazon) This Amazon-exclusive item, beloved by reviewers and perfect for TikTok challenges, is exactly what you think it is. You hold two special items (tiny hands), pull one of the cards (with tiny hands) then complete the challenge on the card (while wearing the tiny hands), and make everyone around you laugh (because of the tiny hands). It's great for family game night. "I ordered this along with a few other different games for my housewarming party. I just moved into my new place and I needed something fun to keep my guests entertained. This was a huge hit. Everyone loved playing this game and the tiny hands are hilarious," wrote one reviewer. Dr. Dingus Get Handsy: The original tiny hands challenge game, $20 $20 at Amazon prevnext

Muid Benson Finn the Duck lying flat duck night light (Photo: Amazon) This quirky, rechargeable nightlight is perfect as a nightlight for kids or as a bedside lamp and is operated by a gentle touch to the top of the duck's head. The anti-blue, battery-operated, soft light is more comfortable on your eyes, and it's made of durable, food-grade silicone that's water-resistant and drop-resistant. So, if your toddler or kid drops Finn the Duck on the floor, spills water on it, or even puts it in their mouth, you can rest assured that everything is safe for your little one and the duck lamp, too. It could work as a desk light for adults, too. "I absolutely love this duck. Huge life upgrade. I bought it for myself because I stub my toe in the dark on the way to the bathroom," wrote one reviewer. "So I dangle him by his little feet and carry him like a lantern. Great as a companion to the kitchen for midnight snacks. He holds my phone and Nintendo Switch perfectly when I'm in bed or traveling. No issues with the charge port and it comes with a cord. The three settings are perfect and it lasts a long time on one charge." Muid Benson Finn the Duck lying flat duck night light, $17 $17 at Amazon prevnext

Ototo Red the Crab silicone utensil rest (Photo: Amazon) Another clever product from Ototo, Red the Crab will hold your utensils while you're cooking, which will reduce or remove stains and spills from kitchen surfaces. You won't be crabby anymore when there's no more sauce dried onto your stove's surface. The utensil rest is BPA-free and made of 100% food-grade silicone. Red the Crab's claws twist and turn in many different directions to hold a variety of cooking utensils. "The crab sits, the crab protects, the crab holds, and the crab forgets it's a crab sometimes. Often grabs knives and threatens dinner guests. Other than that it's perfect!" wrote one reviewer. Ototo Red the Crab silicone utensil rest, $16 after 20% coupon (originally $23) $16 at Amazon prevnext

Valdivia 6-piece retro vinyl record coasters (Photo: Amazon) The hipster music lover in your life will love these vinyl record coasters. Each coaster has a unique label, and unlike actual vinyl records, these heavy-duty coasters are scratch-resistant. All the coasters are stored in an attention-grabbing record player base when not in use. A reviewer wrote, "Perfect product, specially for music lovers like me. It's a perfect cheap gift made with a very good material. It has a non-slip rubber underneath perfect for all surfaces. It's very stylish." Valdivia 6-piece retro vinyl record coasters, $12 (reduced from $20) $12 at Amazon prevnext

TabEnter cute snail soap dispenser (Photo: Amazon) Imagine this snail oozing soap out of its mouth as you go to wash your hands. Luckily, you don't have to imagine anything: this snail is the perfect weird item for your bathroom as a hand soap dispenser or at the kitchen sink as a dish soap dispenser. It's a little bit cute and a little bit weird, and it holds four ounces of soap. The high-quality plastic it's made out of is nontoxic and environmentally friendly. It could be used in the shower as a shower gel or shampoo dispenser too. "In the week or so I've had this thing it has brought me so much joy. I'm always so excited for my snail to vomit on my dish scrubber, or my hand," wrote one reviewer. "It's surprising how such a simple soap dispenser has changed my whole family's life for the better." TabEnter 4-ounce cute snail soap dispenser, $13 $13 at Amazon prevnext

Poxiwin build-on brick coffee mug (Photo: Amazon) We know what you're thinking. Yes, you can actually drink coffee out of this. It's made from food-grade plastic and can handle hot tea or hot coffee. Each mug comes with three packs of build-on bricks, but the mug itself is compatible with most major building block brands, such as Lego. Get fun and creative as you chug your cup of joe each morning. "I got this originally as a possible gift. BUT, I may end up keeping it for myself. It's a very cute and unique cup," wrote a reviewer. Poxiwin build-on brick coffee mug, $10 after 11% coupon (lowered from $16) $10 at Amazon prevnext

The Butt tape dispenser (Photo: Amazon) This funny office gadget will make all your coworkers or family members jealous. But it's not just a fun product; it's also useful. The toilet bowl holds paper clips, while pens and sticky notes can be stored behind the bowl -- and, of course, the tape dispenser itself. All of these extra office supplies are included in the package. In addition to blue, this novelty gift is also available in green, pink, purple and orange. One reviewer wrote, "I absolutely love this. It's bigger then I expected. It's very sturdy. There is nothing cheap about it. I got this for my daughter-in-law, and I know she's gonna love this. It comes with sticky notes, a pen, paperclips, and a roll of tape. I definitely recommend this." The Butt tape dispenser, $11 (down from $13) $11 at Amazon prevnext

Ototo Clean Dreams kitchen sponge holder (Photo: Amazon) Don't let your sponges just lie randomly around your kitchen sink each night. Put them to bed in this Ototo Clean Dreams kitchen sponge holder. After doing dishes and scrubbing kitchen counters all night, your sponge deserves a good night's rest as much as anyone. The sponge holder is designed to drain water and help the sponge air-dry, so the holder will stay nice and clean. This durable product will last a long time and can fit most standard sponge sizes. "It's cute and does a good job of sticking to the side of the sink," wrote one reviewer. "I was skeptical because my sink is brushed steel but it's held up beautifully. It hasn't fallen off once since sticking it on the inside of the sink!" Ototo Clean Dreams kitchen sponge holder, $10 (reduced from $17) $10 at Amazon prevnext