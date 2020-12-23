✖

With former Senator Kamala Harris making history as she prepares to step into the White House as the first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President next month, Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Alex Padilla to take over the former California senators seat. Padilla, California's current secretary of state, will continue to make history as he becomes the first Latino to represent California in the Senate.

His appointment will make history. But the @AlexPadilla4CA I know is far more interested in changing history -- especially for the working men and women of our state and country. I can think of no one better to represent the state of California as our next United States Senator. pic.twitter.com/xiAzpTS42Y — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2020

“The son of Mexican immigrants — a cook and house cleaner — Alex Padilla worked his way from humble beginnings to the halls of MIT, the Los Angeles City Council and the State Senate, and has become a national defender of voting rights as California’s Secretary of State. Now, he will serve in the halls of our nation’s Capitol as California’s next United States Senator, the first Latino to hold this office,” said Governor Newsom in a statement. “Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state’s values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic. He will be a Senator for all Californians.”

Coming from the San Fernando Valley, Padilla began working for the Los Angeles City Council at age 26. He worked his way up to the California State Senate (2006-2014) where he chaired the Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Communications. While serving as the chair, he championed legislation to combat climate change. He later authored the law that requires restaurants to include calorie information on menus in order to confront rising obesity and diabetes rates. The act was included as part of the Affordable Care Act and is now national policy

“I am honored and humbled by the trust placed in me by Governor Newsom, and I intend to work each and every day to honor that trust and deliver for all Californians,” said Secretary of State Padilla. “From those struggling to make ends meet to the small businesses fighting to keep their doors open to the health care workers looking for relief, please know that I am going to the Senate to fight for you. We will get through this pandemic together and rebuild our economy in a way that doesn’t leave working families behind.”