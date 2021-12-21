12 Virtual Gift Ideas for a Happy New Year (All Year Long)

Here’s a New Year’s resolution for you: Shape up your gift-giving game. In 2022, shop smarter (and occasionally even cheaper!) by taking full advantage of our digital world. Mark birthdays, anniversaries and even self-care occasions with virtual gifts. We’re talking about everything from gift cards for personal trainers to Audible audiobook memberships.

Here are 12 gift ideas that don’t require wrapping, and may not take up so much of an inch of shelf space. They should work for any day and for any special moment of the year. And they should work for just about everybody in your life: the sibling who’s looking to get to fit; the friends who are redesigning their living room; the pal who loves his wine.

Some of these gift ideas are deals. The Amazon gift card deal (buy $50 worth of cards, get a $10 credit) is one of our favorites. It’s a way to basically give money – and make money at the same time.

At last look, some of the deals, like the two-for-one membership offer from MasterClass, were being offered for a limited-time only. So, don’t delay, and don’t waste a second of 2022. Take care of your gift-shopping needs now – virtually!

Who doesn’t love a freebie — especially free money? You can get a $10 promotional credit when you buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards. The credit appears up two days after purchase. Use the code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout. This deal is only good for those who have not previously purchased Amazon gift cards through the retail giant’s site.

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

Have family and friends who’ve made New Year’s resolutions to get fit? Find Your Trainer will help them pick a personal trainer locally for as little as $29 a session. Your gift card, for which you can choose any dollar amount, can help them pay for their sessions. And for a limited time only, receive a 10% to 20% bonus on all gift cards. That’s free cash for them to spend toward a personal trainer.

Find Your Trainer gift card

With a MasterClass membership, the lucky object of your gift-giving goodness can watch tutorials and lectures from experts in various fields, including A-listers such as Hillary Clinton and Gordon Ramsay. Memberships start at $15 a month for the standard experience. Act fast to take advantage of a cool, limited-time deal: Buy one gift membership, and get a second free.

MasterClass annual membership (standard), $15 per month

Buy a MasterClass membership, get one free

Wine lovers will appreciate a subscription to Winc. The wine club ships four bottles of wine a month, personalized to their taste. Choose your own gift-card amount, starting at $60 for one month.

1-month Winc subscription, $60

With a FabFitFun subscription, the special person in your life will receive a gift box four times a year that contains home goods, fashion, wellness, beauty and other products. Load $25 to $300 on a gift card that your giftee can apply to a membership box.

FabFitFun gift card

Send your BFFs personalized video messages from their favorite celebrities, from wrestling legend Ric Flair to reality star Lisa Vanderpump, via Cameo. Prices vary depending on the talent.

Book a Cameo

Foodies will appreciate a Goldbelly subscription, which ships a fresh monthly treat from one of America’s most iconic restaurants. Every shipment serves at least four people. Three-month, six-month and various themed subscriptions are available.

Goldbelly 3-month subscription, $249 (reduced from $275)

Bookworms can pick out one audiobook a month with an Audible subscription. Select from four different membership durations, starting at one month for $15.

Audible Premium Plus gift membership (one month), $15

Workout-class addicts (or aspiring workout-class addicts) will love a ClassPass gift card, allowing them to take classes both locally and virtually. Choose the amount you’d like to give them toward their membership.

ClassPass gift card

Cover their Hulu subscription for the next couple of months with a Hulu e-gift card.

Hulu gift card, $25

If your pals have been struggling to settle into their new home, send them a Modsy gift package. The premium package, available at last look for the discounted price of $159, will see a Modsy designer help them bring one room to life. Or, gift them with multiple room designs and more perks for a higher price point.

Modsy gift package (premium), $159 (reduced from $199)

Gift the foodies in your life a virtual cooking class with a The Chef & the Dish gift card. Choose from a variety of dollar amounts, starting at $100.

The Chef & the Dish gift card