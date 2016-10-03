YouTuber Zoella Shares That Anxiety Kept Her From Meeting Prince Harry

A photo posted by Zoella (@zoella) on Sep 24, 2016 at 7:43am PDT

Zoella may charm her millions of YouTube followers and expertly helm a growing media empire, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t suffer the same trials and tribulations all of us do.

The vlog star, whose given name is Zoe Suggs, revealed that she once had the opportunity to do tea with Prince Harry, but turned down the invitation due to anxiety.

“I was too scared,” Suggs revealed to Cosmopolitan UK. “I’m working on this anxiety thing but I’m not quite ready for that. Hopefully he will invite me back. Sorry Prince Harry.”

She often speaks about her mental health and is the Digital Ambassador for a mental health charity, Mind.

During the interview, she also shared how she has been dealing with her anxiety so she can hopefully one day take on all the challenges that it stops her from conquering, like tea with a handsome royal.

“I have had anxiety since before I started doing [YouTube]. I think it changes and adapts with your life. I have a therapist who I speak to every week without fail and that’s been the biggest help because I’m now doing things that I never thought I’d be able to do,” she explained.

Fortunately, the prince and his family are actively working to raise awareness for and end the stigma surrounding mental health, so he surely understands the young mogul’s reason for canceling.