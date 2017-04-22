White Wine and Liquor May Prove Unfavorable for Women

(Photo: iStock)

Whether it’s a weeknight or a weekend of catching up with friends, wine is the quintessential social drink complementing our every social need. But according to a new study, women who are concerned about their skin might want to steer clear of white wine and liquor.

CBS News reports that researchers have found women who consume alcohol may be more likely to develop rosacea than women who do not drink, with white wine and liquor as the biggest offenders.

Rosacea is known to cause redness and flushing on the face and neck. In some forms, acne like breakouts can form as visible blood vessels appear despite genetics playing an effective role in its development.

For years, red wine was pinpointed as the beverage that would trigger rosacea flushing, but as the study suggests that information usually comes from reports by patients who already have the disorder.

“For white wine, compared to never drinkers, [those who drank] one to three drinks per month had a 14 percent increased risk of rosacea. For five or more white wines a week, risk increased by 49 percent,” said the study’s author and assistant professor of dermatology, Wen-Qing Li.

The study, which only included women found, five or more drinks a week of liquor raised the risk of developing rosacea by 28 percent. As he points out “it is just an association, it is not a causal relationship.”

While it’s unclear as to why white wine and liquor increase the risk of rosacea, researchers speculate that white wine and liquor might weaken immune systems and contribute to the dilation of blood vessels.

The study published was published in the April 20 edition of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

