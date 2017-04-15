Watch: Pregnant Mother’s Ultrasound Reveals Twin Babies ‘Kissing’ Inside the Womb

A couple's sonogram image is going viral because of its incredible rarity that finds a pair of twins sharing a kiss inside the womb.

The moment captured by Fetal Vision Imaging in Levittown, Pennsylvania, photographed first-time mom, Carissa Gill's 24-week ultrasound and noticed something very different. After taking thousands and thousands of snapshots, the technicians told ABC News they never saw anything like this.

"In the 2-D ultrasound that I see in the doctor's office, they're never that close together — just seeing them face to face, it was a big shock," Gill, 22, said.

She continued, "You can see their mouths open and closing. It started when Bella was kissing Callie's cheek. Two weeks before that they were kicking each other."

The company took to Instagram to share the image and wrote, "Congratulations Carissa and Randy with your kissing twins!"

The state-of-the-art facility offers parents an opportunity to see their baby in 3-D or 4-D.

"Seeing that ultrasound like that was priceless to me," dad Randy Good told ABC News.

The twins are due July 26. The parents-to-be said they are looking forward to sharing the photo with their daughters in the future.

"I don't know if they're going to love each other as much as they do when they are in the womb, but we can use it as blackmail later on," Gill quipped.

Congratulations Carissa and Randy with your kissing twins! Thank you for coming to Fetal Vision, we hope you enjoyed your experience with us! #FetalVision #KissingTwins #HDUltrasound www.FetalVisionImaging.com A post shared by Fetal Vision (@fetalvision) on Apr 4, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

