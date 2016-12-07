Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Bets Natalie Portman She’s Having a Girl

A pregnant Natalie Portman made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show to promote her new film and revealed how her pregnancy has been different the second time around, PEOPLE reports.

“With [son Aleph], I wanted like…cream puffs, any dessert with cream in it, or just plain whipped cream straight,” Portman revealed.

“This time it’s healthy, like pineapple, cucumbers…burritos, which is maybe less healthy, but delicious,” the actress added.

Well, we can’t argue with her there.

Portman noted that she and her husband haven’t found out the sex of baby number two, but of course, DeGeneres had her own hunch.

“I think that that means it’s a girl,” the talk show host said of Portman’s cravings.

“Really? Why?” Portman asked.

“Because…’cause,” DeGeneres reasoned, eliciting plenty of laughs from the audience and her guest.

The comedienne did admit that she was wrong the last time Portman was pregnant, guessing she would have a girl after performing three tests on her.

“Very accurate, scientific methods,” Portman joked.

In the end, the two agreed to a friendly wager about the baby’s sex, shaking hands over a prize of pizza and $1,000.

Who do you think will win this one?