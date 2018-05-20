Tone Every Zone Workout [VIDEO]

Forget leg day! You can tone every zone in one hardcore workout. This workout is designed to hit the hamstrings, abductors, quads, hip flexors into the core muscles and upper body with biceps, triceps, chest and back. By the end of it, you won’t know what hit ya! Fitness instructor Holly Beck sweats right alongside you, helping you use your best form. You’ll need a pair of dumbbells, a mat and a full water bottle. Let’s go!

Moves You’ll See

Videos by PopCulture.com