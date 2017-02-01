This Model’s Photo Is a Reminder That We Should Be Proud of Our Scars

Due to a chemotherapy procedure I ended up with a nickel sized scar near my right shoulder blade, whenever I would go out I’d cover it with makeup and thought to myself “one day I’ll save enough money to fix it surgically”. Months later I had a hip replacement and a muscle flap and 4 months after that, an amputation. All in all the surgeries left me with a scar of about 30 in long from abdomen to back. This was what I used to describe as my Frankeinsteinesque body and suddenly the nickel sized scar was the least of my worries. “We all have scars, inside and out. We have freckles from sun exposure, emotional trigger points, broken bones, and broken hearts. However our scars manifest, we need not feel ashamed but beautiful. It is beautiful to have lived, really lived, and to have the marks to prove it. It’s not a competition—as in “My scar is better than your scar”—but it’s a testament of our inner strength. It takes nothing to wear a snazzy outfit well, but to wear our scars like diamonds? Now that is beautiful.” -Alexandra Foss WEAR YOUR SCARS LIKE DIAMONDS 💎 #mamacax #mamacaxbeautytip ______________________________________________
If you brace yourself before logging onto Instagram, we feel your pain. Some days it feels as if your feed is an endless stream of bikini bods, flat lays of designer purses and lattes as far as the day is long.
Prepare yourself for a breath of fresh air with model Cacsmy Brutus, better known as Mama Cax, is using her Instagram account to showcase parts of her body she used to do everything to cover up.
Cax is a living superhero as she is a cancer survivor and amputee with multiple scars. Her longest is approximately 30 inches down her abdomen, and explains the term she has used for her body, “Due to a chemotherapy procedure I ended up with a nickel sized scar near my right shoulder blade, whenever I would go out I’d cover it with makeup and thought to myself “one day I’ll save enough money to fix it surgically”. Months later I had a hip replacement and a muscle flap and 4 months after that, an amputation. All in all the surgeries left me with a scar of about 30 in long from abdomen to back.”
She goes on to say, “This was what I used to describe as my Frankeinsteinesque body and suddenly the nickel sized scar was the least of my worries. “We all have scars, inside and out. We have freckles from sun exposure, emotional trigger points, broken bones, and broken hearts. However our scars manifest, we need not feel ashamed but beautiful. It is beautiful to have lived, really lived, and to have the marks to prove it. It’s not a competition—as in “My scar is better than your scar”—but it’s a testament of our inner strength. It takes nothing to wear a snazzy outfit well, but to wear our scars like diamonds? Now that is beautiful.” -Alexandra Foss WEAR YOUR SCARS LIKE DIAMONDS 💎 #mamacax #mamacaxbeautytip“
Talk about beautiful, we adore your passion and positivity Cax!
RANT : 1 of the very 1st photographs with my prosthetic exposed. When it went around on tumblr, the recurring comment was “I’ve never seen a black woman with a prosthetic before”, A quick google search of prosthetic and you barely see POCs. About 4 yrs ago I was hanging with a friend when a blind guy happened to be walking by , my friend was staring at him and I knew this stare because people have looked at me this exact same way . with a look of pity my friend said “I wouldn’t want to be blind, it must be sad not to see the world” to which I replied “do you think this world deserves to be seen, don’t you think that maybe a blind person sees it better than a pair of eyes could” I’ve been fortunate to know paralympians; work with disabled politicians, activists & deaf people lobbying for their rights, and countless disabled people not only being successful but contributing to society- my goal is to show you images and stories that you wouldn’t otherwise encounter and without even knowing it change how you see people like me; because Next time you see an amputee my hope is that you wont approach them with a “I will pray for you” or “get better soon” but you will instantly recognize their potential, not invade their space and therefore will not reach out to “help” without first asking if they need your help. And please if your first sentence starts with “no offense but…” it’s best to keep quiet. That’s how images work, they are imprinted in your brain and subconsciously change how you interact with others. Once you’ve crossed that small bridge then we’ll talk about how in some countries disabled children are not allowed to go in public, in others albino children are hunted. we’ll talk about how in some societies men with HIV believe they can be cured by having sex with a disabled person and in other countries it is the norm to decide to abort a child that will be born with a disability-but yea baby steps. I’m not a rebel because I take the streets and fight with guns, I’m a rebel simply because in a world that oppresses and marginalizes me, I’ve managed to give myself a voice and make it loud enough to impact others. #mamacax 📸@islandboiphotography
