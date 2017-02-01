This Model’s Photo Is a Reminder That We Should Be Proud of Our Scars

If you brace yourself before logging onto Instagram, we feel your pain. Some days it feels as if your feed is an endless stream of bikini bods, flat lays of designer purses and lattes as far as the day is long.

Prepare yourself for a breath of fresh air with model Cacsmy Brutus, better known as Mama Cax, is using her Instagram account to showcase parts of her body she used to do everything to cover up.

Cax is a living superhero as she is a cancer survivor and amputee with multiple scars. Her longest is approximately 30 inches down her abdomen, and explains the term she has used for her body, “Due to a chemotherapy procedure I ended up with a nickel sized scar near my right shoulder blade, whenever I would go out I’d cover it with makeup and thought to myself “one day I’ll save enough money to fix it surgically”. Months later I had a hip replacement and a muscle flap and 4 months after that, an amputation. All in all the surgeries left me with a scar of about 30 in long from abdomen to back.”

She goes on to say, “This was what I used to describe as my Frankeinsteinesque body and suddenly the nickel sized scar was the least of my worries. “We all have scars, inside and out. We have freckles from sun exposure, emotional trigger points, broken bones, and broken hearts. However our scars manifest, we need not feel ashamed but beautiful. It is beautiful to have lived, really lived, and to have the marks to prove it. It’s not a competition—as in “My scar is better than your scar”—but it’s a testament of our inner strength. It takes nothing to wear a snazzy outfit well, but to wear our scars like diamonds? Now that is beautiful.” -Alexandra Foss WEAR YOUR SCARS LIKE DIAMONDS 💎 #mamacax #mamacaxbeautytip“

Talk about beautiful, we adore your passion and positivity Cax!

