‘The Shining’ Star Shelley Duvall Talks Mental Health With Dr. Phil

(Photo: Esquire)

Shelley Duvall, most well known for her role as Wendy Torrance in Stephen King’s horror film, The Shining, bravely shared with the world that she struggles with mental health issues, PEOPLE reports.

The retired actress, who made her first on screen appearance in 14 years, was featured on the Dr. Phil show where she spoke about struggling with mental health.

(Photo: Instagram / @mr.disturbing)

“I’m very sick, I need help,” she tells the show host.

Duvall is 67-years-old and has lived out her retirement in Blanco, Texas.

Her first big hit was in the 1970’s classic Brewster McCloud. Her career continued with a starring role in Nashville in 1975, and starred opposite the late Robin Williams as Olive Oyl in Popeye (1980).

We’re pryaing she gets the help she needs and send our love to her.