‘Sports Illustrated’ Swim’s Curviest Model Is Happier at Size 16 Than Size 2

As a 16-year-old model, Hunter McGrady spent hours in the gym and starving herself to try to maintain her slim, size 2/4 frame. The teen was really unhappy, however, and wasn’t even booking any modeling jobs, despite all her hard work.

“My hips were always the bigger part of my body, and I was already so thin that I couldn’t keep shaving them down. I physically could not. And everyone was telling me that I could,” the 23-year-old told PEOPLE. “At that time, I thought my dreams of becoming a model were crushed.”

When she did get gigs, they didn’t go well.

“I walked into one of my very first modeling jobs at a size 4. They looked at me and said, ‘We didn’t realize you were this big,’ and they sent me home,” McGrady said. “And I was so upset,and so livid, that I was getting picked at, already, at just a young 16 years old.”

Exhausted trying to force her 5’11” figure to be something it clearly wasn’t, the model decided to accept her real shape, including all her curves.

“I love my body now. I love everything about it,” she said. “I’ve been an 18, I’ve been a 10/12, and I’ve been everything in between. Right now I sit at a 14/16, and I love it, because this is my God-given body.”

Four years ago, McGrady heard about curve modeling and went to Wilhemina Models and they signed her on the spot. Right away, she landed incredible jobs with Lucky Brand, Bare Necessities, Lane Bryant and more.

But her big dream? The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“I always told myself that one way or another I was going to get in there,” she said.

She got the coveted call in December and made a major splash when the issue came out this month.

“It’s a moment — not just for me, but for women in history — to be in this issue. Finally, we’re being heard,” McGrady said. “I just want women to see this and feel inspired and feel sexy and feel like they can own their body and own their skin. And men, too!”

Well said!

