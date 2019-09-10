Healthy Living

Skinny Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

Up until this recipe we thought only Starbucks could make the perfect pumpkin latte…not any more. Save your money and taste buds with this delightful fall morning treat!

Recipe: Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

Prep Time: 5
Cook Time: 6-8 minutes
Yield: 4
Serving size: 1 heaping cup

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup 100% pure pumpkin
  • 1 cup almond milk
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 3 cups coffee, brewed Stevia, to taste

Instructions

  1. In small saucepan over low heat, combine all ingredients except coffee and Stevia.
  2. Whisk until heated through and mixed well, about 6-8 minutes.
  3. Pour over brewed coffee. Add Stevia to taste. Top with cinnamon.
  4. It can be heated to make another latte or served cold for an iced latte.
