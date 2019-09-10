Skinny Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

Up until this recipe we thought only Starbucks could make the perfect pumpkin latte…not any more. Save your money and taste buds with this delightful fall morning treat!
Recipe: Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte
Prep Time: 5
Cook Time: 6-8 minutes
Yield: 4
Serving size: 1 heaping cup
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup 100% pure pumpkin
- 1 cup almond milk
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 cups coffee, brewed Stevia, to taste
Instructions
- In small saucepan over low heat, combine all ingredients except coffee and Stevia.
- Whisk until heated through and mixed well, about 6-8 minutes.
- Pour over brewed coffee. Add Stevia to taste. Top with cinnamon.
- It can be heated to make another latte or served cold for an iced latte.