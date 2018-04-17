Recipe: Skinny Crustless Chicken Quiche
Yield: 6 servings
Serving Size: 1/6 of recipe
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup dry uncooked quinoa
- 2 cups water
- 6 oz cooked chicken breast, chopped
- 4 whole eggs, beaten
- 2 egg whites
- 4 oz reduced-fat cream cheese
- ⅓ cup skim milk
- 1 cup chopped roasted red peppers
- 2 scallions, chopped
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ cup fresh chopped parsley
Instructions
- Place quinoa in a pot with water and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes until water is all absorbed. Set aside to cool.
- Preheat oven to 375ºF.
- In a large bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients.
- Once quinoa is cooled, add to other ingredients and stir well to combine.
- Spray a 9-inch pie plate with nonstick cooking spray.
- Pour mixture into pie plate. Bake 25 minutes.
- Place under broiler for 3-5 minutes to brown top. Enjoy warm!
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1/4th of recipe):
Calories: 381
Fat: 10g
Carbohydrates: 42g
Fiber: 4g
Sugars: 3g
Protein: 29g
Sodium: 777mg
WWP+: 9
SmartPoints: 9