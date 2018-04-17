Healthy Living

Recipe: Skinny Crustless Chicken Quiche

Recipe: Skinny Crustless Chicken Quiche

Yield: 6 servings
Serving Size: 1/6 of recipe
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dry uncooked quinoa
  • 2 cups water
  • 6 oz cooked chicken breast, chopped
  • 4 whole eggs, beaten
  • 2 egg whites
  • 4 oz reduced-fat cream cheese
  • ⅓ cup skim milk
  • 1 cup chopped roasted red peppers
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp pepper
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ¼ cup fresh chopped parsley

Instructions

  1. Place quinoa in a pot with water and bring to a boil.
  2. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes until water is all absorbed. Set aside to cool.
  3. Preheat oven to 375ºF.
  4. In a large bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients.
  5. Once quinoa is cooled, add to other ingredients and stir well to combine.
  6. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with nonstick cooking spray.
  7. Pour mixture into pie plate. Bake 25 minutes.
  8. Place under broiler for 3-5 minutes to brown top. Enjoy warm!

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1/4th of recipe):
Calories: 381
Fat: 10g
Carbohydrates: 42g
Fiber: 4g
Sugars: 3g
Protein: 29g
Sodium: 777mg
WWP+: 9
SmartPoints: 9

