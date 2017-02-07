Pink Is Not Bothered by the Fact She Hasn’t Lost Any of Her Baby Weight Yet

Pink has not lost a pound of her baby weight since giving birth, but she is happy as can be.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer welcomed her and hubby Carey Hart’s son in late December and six weeks later she is back in the gym. Pink shared a post-workout selfie with her celeb trainer Jeanette Jenkins on Monday and she looked excited to be back in the fitness game.

“Day 1!!!!!!!! Lets do this @msjeanettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven’t lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I’m normal!” she captioned the photo.

Earlier in the day, she shared a sweet snap of her son wearing a “Straight Outta Mumma” onesie and captioned it, “Happy Monday.”

If you are trying to lose your baby weight, but don’t have time for the gym – be sure to check out how you can workout at home with your baby.

Happy Monday A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:25am PST

