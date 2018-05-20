Mom-To-Be Flexibility Workout [VIDEO]

Hey, mama. When you’re pregnant, your entire body shifts to accommodate your growing baby. As magical as the process is, it’s really uncomfortable. The aches and tightness you experience can be relieved with some stretching, but your go-to stretches don’t allow room for your belly. Follow fitness instructor Amanda Palmer through five stretches. She’ll show you how to get into them (and out of them), where you should feel it and how to modify. Stretching should always feel good! So, if you experience any discomfort, adjust or stop. Grab a couple of pillows and a chair and try these stretches now!

Moves You’ll See

Videos by PopCulture.com