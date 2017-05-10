Mom’s Viral Photo Shows the Reality of Postpartum Depression

May is Postpartum Depression Awareness Month, and mom Kathy DiVincenzo wanted to do her part to help spread the word with a Facebook photo that’s quickly going viral.

DiVincenzo used the social media platform to share a powerful photo illustrating the two sides of her life, one depicting the reality she tries to present on a daily basis, and the other depicting her struggle with postpartum depression.

“Chances are, you’re feeling pretty uncomfortable right now (trust me I am too),” she began in the caption. “I’m going to challenge you to push past the discomfort society has placed on postpartum mental illness and hear me out.”

In one photo, DiVincenzo sits with her clothes askew, giving the camera a blank stare as her children play in a room full of disarray. In the other shot, DiVincenzo smiles with her hair and makeup done with her children beside her in the same room, this time cleaned up and put together.

“The truth is, both of these pictures represent my life depending on the day,” the mom explained. “I would only ever comfortably share one of these realities though and that’s the problem. The only thing more exhausting than having these conditions is pretending daily that I don’t. I work twice as hard to hide this reality from you because I’m afraid to make you uncomfortable. I’m afraid you’ll think I’m weak, crazy, a terrible mother, or the other million things my mind convinces me of and I know I’m not alone in those thoughts.”

DiVincenzo added that she is sharing her post to encourage others to seek support if they need it.

“I know how unbelievably hard it is to reach out, but I promise you it is worth it,” she wrote. “YOU’RE worth it.”

