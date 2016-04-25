Mom Gained Less Weight During Third Pregnancy – With Twins?

A photo posted by Snapchat 👉🏻👉🏻 SOPHIE GUIDOLIN (@sophie_guidolin) on Apr 21, 2016 at 12:21am PDT

Gaining weight is a part of the process when it comes to pregnancy. Every woman is different with some gaining the minimum recommended and others allowing their body to do what it does and maybe gaining a little more. Either way, it's not always regarded as the best part of growing a baby, but it's a process that has to happen.

One mom recently shared that her weight gain during pregnancy hasn't been across the board the same, revealing that during her third pregnancy – with twins – she weights less than her first two pregnancies with single babies?

She's not sharing to brag or to note that anything was wrong, she says the difference all came down to one major thing.

"My first pregnancy, I didn't exercise at all," 27-year-old Sophie Guidolin told PEOPLE. "I felt tired all the time and struggled with the labor and the pregnancy. My third pregnancy I exercised the entire time and continued to work all the way through the pregnancy."

She continued saying that during her pregnancies with her older two children, who are now 8 and 7-years-old, she lived a completely different lifestyle than when she became pregnant with twins.

Guidolin, who is now a fitness trainer, used the information she gained about nutrition and exercise to keep her body at a healthy weight through a twin pregnancy.

"I had very little idea about nutrition, and would eat packaged noodles and flavored milks to fill me up," she says. "I rarely made things from scratch and didn't really understand the difference a healthy lifestyle would make. My third pregnancy, I listened to my body, ate only meals from scratch – a lot of fresh vegetables and fruits – and had a clean lifestyle."

Guidolin told the magazine she gained 62 pounds with her first child, a single baby and through diet, exercise and hard work, she only gained 37 pounds with her healthy twins – and she credits that work to helping her regain her body after birth.

"I feel as though my fitness and strength that I continued throughout allowed me a better recovery," she says.

She's hoping her experience will help other women who worry they're not able to enjoy a healthy pregnancy.

"I wanted to inspire women who may have experienced a hard pregnancy previously that it is possible to change your lifestyle and completely change your own personal experience and health," she says.